Estonian MPs going on nuclear energy-focused visit to Canada

Members of the Riigikogu's nuclear energy support group are traveling to Canada on Friday to learn about the country's experience with nuclear power plant construction. The Social Democratic Party (SDE), however, argues that Canada's example only raises further doubts about the feasibility of building such a plant in Estonia.

Visiting Canada from May 23-31 will be Riigikogu nuclear energy support group chair Mario Kadastik (Reform) and members Jüri Jaanson (Reform), Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Hanah Lahe (Reform), Mart Võrklaev (Reform), Maido Ruusmann (Reform), Rain Epler (EKRE), Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) and Toomas Uibo (Eesti 200).

Speaking to ERR, Kadastik confirmed that their destinations are Toronto and Ottawa. He said that the goal is to meet with Canada's nuclear regulator, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC); the minister of energy and natural resources; the main contractor for the new small modular reactor (SMR) being built at Darlington; as well as financial institutions and nuclear industry companies.

"Estonia has made the decision to move forward with the preparations needed to build a nuclear power plant (NPP), and the new coalition deal also clearly states that progress will continue on establishing a nuclear plant," the group chair highlighted.

"That is why it's important that members of the Riigikogu are as well-informed as possible and gain [direct] experience," he continued. "Since Canada has made a clear decision to build a new generation of SMR plants, this direct contact and exchange of information are essential."

Kadastik confirmed that this trip was initiated by the Riigikogu support group and organized in cooperation with the Canadian Embassy.

"Travel expenses are being covered by MPs through their expense allowances, and other local transportation costs will be partially reimbursed by the host, which is the Canadian government," he explained.

Social Democrats: Estonian NPP even more questionable in light of new info

On Tuesday, the opposition SDE submitted an interpellation in the Riigikogu to Minister of Climate and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) regarding the development of nuclear energy. The move was prompted by developments in Canada, where the construction costs for a nuclear power plant, previously cited as a model for Estonia, have doubled.

"The cost estimate for the province of Ontario's planned modular nuclear plant project has risen more than twofold compared with earlier projections, reaching €13.5 billion," noted SDE MP Jaak Aab, who submitted the interpellation.

"It uses the same technology being promoted in Estonia by Fermi Energia," he continued. "The cost of the NPP planned for Estonia would therefore be close to €7 billion, and would likely not be completed until after 2040. That means the electricity produced by such a plant would be far from cheap."

According to Aab, these developments in Canada raise even greater doubts about the government's plan to launch a national special planning procedure to select the future site of the nuclear plant and to draft Estonia's own nuclear law.

"The government must not mislead the public with the illusion that nuclear energy is a quick, cheap and easy solution," he emphasized. "The reality is more complicated: internationally, there are examples of sharp cost increases, long delays and systemic risks. Our question is simple — has the government taken these risks into account, or is Estonia about to take an extremely costly step based not on economic reasoning, but political belief?"

A nuclear plant cannot become an excuse not to build new renewable energy capacities, develop storage solutions or strengthen the power grid, Aab said. "Real climate policy begins with action, not waiting for a magic wand," he added.

Nuclear group chair: Estonia's conditions different, costs lower

According to Kadastik, the Social Democrats are merely chasing headlines, and Estonia should move forward with initiating the national special planning process to find a site for the future NPP.

"Of course we should," he said. "When it comes to the preliminary site selection, the specific technology doesn't have to be finalized yet either, which means different providers can be considered later. However, Estonia's energy system needs a stable baseload source like a nuclear power plant, which means we can't afford to drag out this process."

Regarding the possible cost of a nuclear plant, the support group chair said the estimated construction cost in Estonia would be about €2 billion for the first reactor and €1.6 billion for the second.

"Canada is building the first four reactors of this type," Kadastik said. "The cost of the first reactor is €4.5 billion, the second around €3.5-3.7 billion, and the fourth around €3 billion already. On top of that is a cooling water system required due to the local geology and safety regulations, which adds another €1 billion. This is very location-specific and wouldn't be necessary in Estonia, since the plant would be built by the sea."

The MP explained that the project is being managed using an integrated and shared model, adding that the budget includes a cost overrun buffer of 30 percent.

"A contractor incentive package has also been established to avoid using this buffer," he added. "If they manage to stay within the original budget, a share of the savings will be paid out as a bonus."

Kadastik also compared labor costs with Canada, noting that labor costs for specialists of the same caliber are twice as high there as in Estonia.

"Taken all together, this is a very realistic cost estimate for the reactors Fermi Energia is planning to build," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!