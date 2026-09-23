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Swedish prisoners complaining of conditions in Tartu prison

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Tartu Prison.
Tartu Prison. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Swedish offenders transferred to Tartu Prison have complained to Swedish media through their relatives about living conditions, including the soup served for dinner and having to eat from metal bowls, Postimees writes.

Swedish prisoners transferred to Estonia's Tartu Prison based on a prison rental agreement between the two countries are complaining about unfamiliar food and stricter security, according to relatives interviewed by Expressen. They describe eating from metal bowls resembling dog bowls, repetitive meals dominated by soups and stews and alleged weight loss. Armed escorts, transport cages and nighttime checks have also unsettled them. Journalists have not been allowed to interview the prisoners directly.

Swedish prison official Niklas Bellström said differences in food were anticipated: Estonian staff visited Swedish prison kitchens and received menus. Sweden also negotiated exemptions from some Estonian security practices, including hourly nighttime switching-on of cell lights.

Some prisoners feel good behavior has effectively been punished with transfer to Estonia. Estonia rejected many initially proposed inmates on security grounds, prompting Sweden to change its selection criteria.

The first prisoners arrived on August 18. The agreement envisages up to 200 Swedish inmates by the end of 2026 and 600 during 2027. Sweden covers all costs, paying €61.2 million annually at full capacity.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

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