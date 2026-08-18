Revoking Swedish prison rental scheme just requires political will

The prison rental agreement between Estonia and Sweden could be terminated relatively easily if there were the political will to do so, said Rait Kuuse, head of the Estonian Prison Service.

Both Isamaa and the Center Party have pledged to terminate the Tartu Prison rental agreement if they come to power. According to the head of the Estonian Prison Service, terminating the agreement would be relatively simple if there were the political will to do so. The agreement does not, for example, provide for any sanctions or contractual penalties, Kuuse said.

"Either party can terminate the agreement at any time without any additional conditions. The only condition is that 12 months' notice must be given. Once the relevant notes have been exchanged through diplomatic channels stating that one party believes the international agreement should be terminated, we will begin preparations with Sweden to ensure that, within 12 months at the latest, the agreement is terminated and all prisoners are returned to prisons in Sweden. The agreement also includes a clause allowing that period to be shortened in the event of an extraordinary incident," Kuuse said.

Center Party Secretary General and head of the party's Tartu branch Anneli Ott said the prison rental agreement should be terminated even if nothing serious has happened by spring and no negative effects have emerged.

"These effects may certainly not emerge that quickly, but the more and longer this service is provided, the greater the risk that the anticipated problems will arise and worsen," Ott said.

Isamaa politician Tõnis Lukas said the same.

"Our party chairman has informed the Swedish prime minister that this agreement is likely to have consequences for Estonia that have not been taken into account. In the next government, if Isamaa is part of it, we will terminate this prison rental agreement and the Swedish side has been informed of this," Lukas said.

The first Swedish prisoners are expected to arrive at Tartu Prison this week or next, though the exact date is not being disclosed for security reasons. The prisoners are expected to arrive primarily via Tartu Airport.

Kuuse said the public will be informed of the prisoners' successful arrival once they are already behind bars in Tartu.

"The risk of escape is the first thing that must be prevented. It is certainly in no one's interest for situations to arise during transport in which escape becomes possible. Given that there is also a certain degree of tension in society surrounding the prison rental agreement, it makes sense to handle these matters with the highest possible level of security," Kuuse said.

A total of 600 Swedish prisoners are expected to be transferred to Tartu over the course of a year. Sweden will cover the costs, paying Estonia between €31 million and €61 million per year, depending on the number of prisoners.

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