Justice minister rejects UK's plan of sending its prisoners to Estonia

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta rejected the idea of taking in prisoners from the United Kingdom to help ease the overcrowding crisis in British prisons.

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta told the BBC that Estonia does not rent prison cells to other countries, even as Swedish prisoners are set to be housed at the half-empty Tartu Prison starting in August under an agreement already signed.

Both the Conservatives and Reform UK have proposed renting cells in prisons abroad, including in Estonia, to address a shortage of space in British prisons and prevent offenders in England and Wales from being released early.

The Labour Party also explored the idea in 2024, but talks with Estonia went nowhere.

Pakosta said Estonia had not received any proposal from the United Kingdom to rent prison space, adding that if such a proposal were made, "our answer would be unequivocal — in the famous words of Margaret Thatcher: No. No. No."

"Such a proposal would not merely be misguided, misleading or unacceptable; it would deserve outright rejection," Pakosta told the BBC.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government plans to release thousands of prisoners early this October in a desperate attempt to free up space in prisons that are operating at nearly 100 percent capacity.

Downing Street on Monday did not rule out renting space in foreign prisons when reporters asked whether the government was considering the option. A spokesperson for the prime minister's office said the government was focused on "creating additional capacity within the domestic system."

"As for renting prison places abroad, it simply isn't a quick solution," the spokesperson added. "It would require initial legislative changes based on a complex international agreement that would take several years to negotiate."

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