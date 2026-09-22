15,000 education professionals participate in teachers' warning strike

Around 15,000 education workers took part in Tuesday's nationwide warning strike, according to data received so far by the Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL).

More than 400 educational institutions took part in the strike.

"Based on the information we have so far, however, we can say with certainty that today's warning strike showed just how many education workers are prepared to act together to ensure that teachers' salaries finally reach a competitive level," EHL Chair Reemo Voltri said.

According to Voltri, the high level of participation was largely driven by widespread dissatisfaction among teachers, which has grown in recent years.

"This is mainly due to the heavy workload and level of responsibility, which are not matched by teachers' salaries. EHL's latest survey confirmed that 69 percent of teachers in Estonia have considered leaving the profession over the past year. The main factors are precisely the heavy workload and low pay," Voltri said.

The next round of negotiations on the minimum salary for teachers will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ministry of Education and Research's Tallinn office.

EHL is seeking to raise the minimum salary for teachers to the projected Estonian average salary in 2027, or €2,312. The current minimum salary for teachers is €1,970.

"I am trying to remain optimistic, although in recent weeks we have seen the government gradually back away from its promise to raise teachers' salaries to 120 percent of the national average," Voltri said.

Tuesday's warning strike lasted one hour: from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at preschool institutions and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at general education schools and vocational education institutions.

EHL is continuing to collect data on actual participation from strike organizers and will publish the final number of participants once the data has been compiled.

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