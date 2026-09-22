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Minister at the UN: no Russian troops behind our borders, war talk is fear

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Margus Tsahkna appearing at the Concordia Summit together with former president of Poland Andrzej Duda and former US under secretary of state for democracy and global affairs Paula Dobriansky.
Margus Tsahkna appearing at the Concordia Summit together with former president of Poland Andrzej Duda and former US under secretary of state for democracy and global affairs Paula Dobriansky. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said there are no Russian troops behind Estonia's borders and warned that talk of war is being used to spread fear.

The minister made his remarks at the start of an official visit to the U.S. Tsahkna was in New York on Monday for the UN General Assembly's (UNGA) high-level week. He focused on European security, support for Ukraine and improving the effectiveness of the UN during meetings.

Speaking alongside former Polish President Andrzej Duda at a discussion on NATO's eastern flank at the Concordia Summit, Tsahkna said there is calm behind Estonia's borders because Russian forces are occupied in Ukraine.

Margus Tsahkna with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We must be prepared for Russia to continue provocations and acts of sabotage against those supporting Ukraine, but talk that Russia is ready for a military confrontation with NATO does not correspond to reality. There are no Russian troops behind our borders," Tsahkna said.

According to the foreign minister, Estonia's threat assessment has not changed. "Talk of war is being used to spread fear, which is intended to deter us from continuing to support Ukraine. We must not allow Putin's intimidation tactics to prevail," he said.

An informal meeting of EU foreign ministers also took place in New York on Monday, where Tsahkna stressed the need to support Ukraine both militarily and economically ahead of the coming winter.

Tsahkna also took part in the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders, organized by the World Economic Forum, and held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Costa Rica and Qatar, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

"Security in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America is closely interconnected. At today's meetings, we agreed that it is in all of our security interests to strengthen cooperation and have a strong United Nations capable of defending its Charter and its principles," Tsahkna said.

Margus Tsahkna with Finland's foreign minister, Elina Valtonen, in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Concordia Summit is an annual gathering held alongside the UNGA, bringing together political and business leaders. Tsahkna's remarks come amid warnings from several European leaders that Russia could stage hybrid attacks on NATO countries supporting Ukraine, though NATO's official threat assessment has not changed.

Estonia has used the UNGA high-level week in previous years to press the case for continued Ukraine support and for strengthening the UN's ability to respond to security threats.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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