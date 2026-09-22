X!

Estonian police apprehend 46 illegal immigrants in less than a week

News
PPA finds illegal immigrants in the back of a passenger car in Pärnu County.
PPA finds illegal immigrants in the back of a passenger car in Pärnu County. Source: PPA
News

Since September 17, police have detained 46 foreign nationals who entered Estonia illegally via Belarus and Latvia. In addition, a court ordered a 54-year-old Romanian citizen held in custody on suspicion of organizing illegal immigration.

Over the past week, police have detained foreign nationals who entered the country without a legal basis in several Tallinn districts and near the Latvian border. Police learned of them through reports from local residents as well as information gathered by officers.

Five of the 46 migrants were apprehended in Pärnu County. At around 11 p.m. last Saturday, officers from Pärnu Police Station, together with Finnish border guards, were carrying out checks under Schengen compensatory measures at the former Ikla border crossing when they stopped a vehicle with Latvian license plates driven by a 54-year-old Romanian man.

While an Estonian police officer was speaking with the driver, a Finnish border guard noticed something unusual behind the luggage on the back seat.

"At first, it appeared that the driver was the only person in the vehicle, but an observant colleague spotted a human hand among the luggage. During a further inspection, we discovered five foreign nationals in the vehicle who had tried to hide themselves," said Margo Peters, head of the border and migration supervision unit at the Western Prefecture.

It emerged that, in addition to the Romanian man, the vehicle contained five people of South Asian origin who had entered Estonia illegally from Belarus via Latvia.

PPA finds illegal immigrants in a passenger car in Pärnu County. Source: PPA

The migrants are now being held at a detention center in Tallinn, while the Romanian citizen has been remanded in custody with court authorization. Criminal proceedings have been opened against him under a section of the Penal Code concerning the illegal transportation of a foreign national across the state border of the Republic of Estonia.

"The criminal investigation will establish the exact route the foreign nationals took to Estonia, but preliminary information indicates that they were sent to Latvia from a camp in Belarus. Based on the evidence gathered so far, the Romanian suspect picked them up in a passenger car in Latvia, concealed them and instructed them to keep their heads down. This indicates that the suspect knew he was transporting the foreign nationals into Estonia illegally and that he would face criminal punishment if caught," prosecutor Keili Tiirik said.

Nearly 50 criminal investigations have been opened this year in connection with the illegal transportation of foreign nationals across Estonia's border. Five people have been remanded in custody on suspicion of illegally transporting foreign nationals across the state border.

Since July, police have detained 187 foreign nationals who entered Estonia illegally. To date, 72 people who reached Estonia via Belarus and Latvia and had no legal basis to remain in Estonia have been handed over to Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

european day of languages quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Police carry out electric scooter raid near Rae Municipality schools

14:32

UK stars Take That to bring 'Dreamers' tour to Tartu next June

14:29

Eesti Pank sees 2.4% growth ahead despite rising debt Updated

14:02

Minister at the UN: no Russian troops behind our borders, war talk is fear

13:59

Tallinn unveils plan to transform ERR's old TV building into new city quarter

13:40

Estonia's defense ministry tight-lipped about Ukraine aid support recipients

13:10

Expert: Elections in Russia are pure submission play and power ritual

13:01

3 Latvian suspects in Milrem arson extradited to Estonia, remanded

13:01

Businessman Jaanus Rahumägi: I have no ties to ammunition procurements

12:27

Bank of Estonia issues Forest Brothers commemorative coin

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.09

Russia imposes temporary movement restrictions on other side of Estonian border

20.09

Attempted kidnapping in Tallinn of Australian tech billionaire was hatched in Moscow

21.09

Tallinn Airport awards €67-million deal to double passenger capacity

21.09

NATO general: Baltic states now much better defended than before

21.09

Joosep Vimm: It's time to fix Estonia's short-term rental market

10:10

US think tank paints hypothetical scenario of a limited Russian invasion of Estonia

21.09

Nearly 500 vote at Russian Embassy in Tallinn in State Duma election Updated

08:53

Air Force advises of low-flying NATO aircraft, sonic booms over Estonia this week

21.09

Estonians' heart health among the poorest in the European Union

21.09

Opposition in a letter to Estonian PM: Documents prove lies in defense procurement

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo