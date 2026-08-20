X!

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

News
The Estonian Islamic Center in Tallinn.
The Estonian Islamic Center in Tallinn. Source: SCANPIX/Postimees
News

Six people were detained Wednesday at an Islamic cultural center in Tallinn on suspicion of entering Estonia illegally, Delfi reported.

One more person was apprehended on the same day and for the same reason, amid a recent rise in the number of people recorded entering Estonia without the required documentation.

Raavo Järva, head of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) North Prefecture Tallinn border checkpoint said officers on patrol had been following up a tip-off when attending the Estonian Islamic Center and prayer hall on Keevise tänav, where they found six people who did not have the necessary documents for staying in the country.

The six were taken to a detention center for further processing. "As a next step, we will establish the foreigners' countries of origin and the circumstances in which they entered Estonia," Järva said.

The seventh person who had entered Estonia illegally was detained on Suur-Laagri Street in the Kalamaja neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Järva noted that police are continuing stepped-up checks due to the recent rise in cases of illegal immigration. "We have deployed additional personnel at ports and airports and are also closely monitoring the situation elsewhere. We are working closely with our colleagues in Latvia and other neighboring countries and exchanging information promptly," Järva said.

A large proportion of the cases identified in recent weeks have been linked to migration pressure originating from people entering the EU at the border between Belarus and Latvia. In several cases, entrants have moved from Latvia northward to Estonia and in some cases attempted to board ferries at the Old City Harbor.

The PPA has handed over to Latvia a total of 29 foreigners who entered Estonia illegally so far.

The detention center the seven people apprehended on Wednesday were sent to currently houses 115 foreign nationals.

A border guard spokesperson said last Friday that authorities had detained 109 foreign nationals since July 21, around half of whom claimed to be unaccompanied minors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

10 simple ways to banish pesky fruit flies from your home

10:59

Court rejects Tallinn resident's appeal against late night roadworks

09:54

Ilmar Tomusk: Switch to Estonian-language education took decades too long

09:54

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

09:10

Gallery: TV Tower defenders lead Independence Restoration Day flag-raising

19.08

3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

19.08

Former Eesti 200 MP joins Parempoolsed

19.08

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

19.08

Gallery: President of Iceland starts state visit to Estonia

19.08

Estonian firefighters describe intense heat, backburn tactics on Sardinia deployment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.08

3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

18.08

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

19.08

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

18.08

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal

18.08

EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

18.08

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

19.08

TalTech rector concedes presidential race as Ülle Madise emerges as sole candidate Updated

19.08

Gallery: President of Iceland starts state visit to Estonia

09:54

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo