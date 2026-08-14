Police: more than 50 irregular migrants detained in Estonia claim to be minors

Since 21 July, police in Estonia have detained 109 foreign nationals, more than 50 of whom claim to be unaccompanied minors, says Indrek Aru, head of the border guard bureau of the Northern Prefecture.

Aru said that Estonia's detention centers currently hold 119 foreign nationals. Since 21 July, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has detained 109 people in Tallinn who crossed the Belarus–Latvia border illegally during the migration pressure. No irregular migrants have been detected elsewhere in Estonia at the moment.

The detention center in Rae municipality currently holds 30 possible unaccompanied minor irregular migrants.

Nineteen irregular migrants have been handed over to Latvia under the agreement between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Aru said all of these transfers took place within the past week.

Aru noted that since 21 July, police have detained 109 foreign nationals in Estonia, more than 50 of whom claim to be unaccompanied minors. He added that they only claim this, because several individuals have changed their statements.

If one day a person says they are 30 years old, the next day they may say they are 16. Aru said that fewer than ten individuals appear genuinely likely to be underage. He added that a person with a long beard and wrinkles around the eyes cannot convince police they are a minor.

According to Aru, irregular migrants hope that by lying about their age they will receive different and more lenient treatment. He said they primarily try to avoid being held in a detention center and assume they will be moved to accommodation where everything is provided.

Irregular migrants in Rae municipality

In an ERR radio program, Indrek Juss, senior specialist at the Social Insurance Board, spoke about 30 possible minor irregular migrants who arrived at the Rae municipality detention center. By law, the municipality must provide guardianship for them. On Wednesday, the municipality asked the Social Insurance Board for assistance.

Juss said that the unaccompanied minors are believed to be from Ethiopia and Eritrea. Most are older than 16. Their native language is Tigrinya, and communication takes place through two interpreters. First, Tigrinya is translated into English, then into Estonian.

Aru said that age becomes an issue when a minor has no accompanying adult. First, a legal representative must be appointed, which is a local government employee. Once a legal guardian is in place, other necessary parties are involved and the procedures begin.

In addition to determining the country of origin and identity of possible unaccompanied minors, their actual age must also be established. Aru said that the PPA believes the majority of those claiming to be unaccompanied minors are not actually minors.

Age is difficult to determine

He said that this is not a situation where the assessment is based on the opinion of a single police officer. An expert commission participates in the assessment, consisting of a PPA expert, a local government representative, a Social Insurance Board representative, a psychologist and a medical professional.

All of these experts speak with the individuals claiming to be unaccompanied minors. After that, an assessment is formed regarding what the person's actual age might be.

Aru said that the first interviews have taken place, but it is too early to discuss results. The expert commission is still forming its assessments, which must then be formally documented.

Juss said that cases like the one in Rae municipality differ from typical child protection cases. The Social Insurance Board has scheduled meetings with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Rae municipality, which will take place in the near future.

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