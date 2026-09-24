Baltic states ask EU for €500 million in additional support for drone defense

The Baltic states have submitted a joint letter to the European Commission requesting €500 million in additional European Union funding to develop counter-drone capabilities.

"We are exploring the possibility of jointly acquiring these capabilities, with a preference for the European defense industry. This would strengthen both our resilience and cooperation within the European defense industry," Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, who confirmed that the letter had been sent, told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, he did not say how much funding Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had requested. Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported that the three Baltic states had requested a total of €500 million.

The letter, signed by Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem, Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis and Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, was sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Iltalehti reported.

According to the newspaper's sources, the three countries hope the funding will be allocated this year and that the European Commission will respond within a few weeks.

Reuters noted that as Ukraine has stepped up its long-range attacks against Russia, some drones have entered Baltic airspace, raising concerns that the war between Moscow and Kyiv could spill across NATO's borders.

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