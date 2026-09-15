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Estonian minister: Lithuania drone downing a first for NATO Baltic mission

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Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon with its afterburners on.
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon with its afterburners on. Source: Õhuvägi/EDF
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NATO fighter jets downing a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace overnight was a first of a kind for the newly upgraded Baltic Air Defense mission, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

Tsahkna said the response showed NATO's readiness to defend allied territory, and linked the incident to the wider threat Russia poses to the alliance's eastern flank.

Italian Eurofighters shot down the drone near Pratkūnai, about 60 miles west of Vilnius, after it entered from Belarus and loitered roughly half an hour in Lithuanian airspace.

Tsahkna said the drone was detected and shot down, ensuring the security of Lithuanian airspace and its people. "Today once again demonstrated that NATO acts in accordance with established plans to defend Allied territory, doing so decisively and successfully," the minister said via a press release.

The intercept was the first time fighter jets on NATO's Baltic Air Defense mission had shot down a drone over Lithuania, following its announcement. The mission is an upgrade of the preceding air policing mission, in place for 20 years now.

Tsahkna added the incident underlined the importance of the Baltic air defense mission and of strengthening allied deterrence. He added that Russia's war in Ukraine has a direct impact on the security of NATO members.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is not only Ukraine's problem. Its effects and risks extend to our own borders, and it is therefore in our own interests to help achieve a just and lasting peace," Tsahkna continued via a press release.

Lithuanian officials said the drone likely came from Belarus. The incident follows the recent firing signal flares by a Russian frigate towards a Danish military helicopter, and a drone strike which hit the Ukraine-Poland border zone shortly after a train full of high-level European leaders, including from Estonia, passed through.

Lithuanian authorities searching for the drone's wreckage overnight. Source: LRT / V. Raupelis

LRT reported the drone intercepted in Lithuania was brought down near the village of Pratkūnai in the Kaišiadorys district, about 60 miles west of Vilnius, after entering from Belarus and spending roughly half an hour in Lithuanian airspace. Italian Eurofighters based at the Šiauliai air base carried out the intercept. Lithuanian officials said the wreckage is being examined and would not draw conclusions before the investigation is complete, though one Lithuanian official said there was a high probability the drone carried an explosive charge.

Italian Eurofighters are currently leading the mission in Šiauliai, while F-16s in Turkish Air Force service and Spanish Air Force F-18s hold the Ämari deployment.

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