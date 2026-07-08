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NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission upgrades to air defense mission

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The German Air Force at Estonia's Ämari Air Base.
The German Air Force at Estonia's Ämari Air Base. Source: Eesti Kaitsevägi/n-ltn Martin Pedaja
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NATO's 22-year-old air policing mission in Estonia and Lithuania will develop into an air defense mission, newspaper Postimees reported on Wednesday.

The Estonian newspaper said this is one of the results of the NATO summit taking place in Ankara, Turkey, this week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) told the paper Estonia has been working towards this goal since last year's 12-minute-long Russian fighter jet incursion into Estonian airspace.

"We also set the goal of transforming our air policing mission into an air defense mission," the foreign minister said, adding: "And that is exactly what we have achieved here."

He later wrote on social media that the change gives the alliance "greater flexibility and faster response to air threats." 

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told Postimees that the average person will not notice any big changes.

"The main difference lies in the details, specifically in the authorities granted to NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the authorities granted to the pilots," he said. "Understandably, we cannot go into those details, but there is now greater flexibility and faster response times."

Estonia's Ämari Air Base will now change in status from an auxiliary base to the original Baltic Air Policing base in Šiauliai, to a designated NATO operational air base, Postimees reported.

NATO's rotating Baltic Air Policing mission has been in force in the region since May 1, 2004, first in Lithuania and then in Estonia since 2015.

Under the mission, allied countries take turns deploying fighter aircraft to patrol Baltic airspace.

Poland's Air Force carried out a stint at Estonia's Ämari Air Base from 2023-2024. Source: Ministry of Defense

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Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

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