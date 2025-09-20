Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) on Saturday published a map showing the flight path of the Russian MiG-31 fighter jets which violated Estonian airspace on Friday morning.

The map shows the three MiG-31 supersonic interceptors flying parallel to Estonia's border and in an east to west trajectory, and in the general direction of the Tallinn area.

The Russian jets entered Estonian airspace without authorization in the area near the uninhabited island of Vaindloo, and remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes. The aircraft had no flight plans filed, and their transponders were switched off.

Here is a map regarding Estonian airspace violation by .

The violation took place over the Gulf of Finland.

The 3x MiG-31 flew parallel to the state border from east to west and entered airspace to a depth of less than 10 km.

The incident was responded to by Italian Air Force F-35 fighter jets currently stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, who escorted the three planes out of Estonian airspace and towards the Kaliningrad exclave to the south.

The incident follows a major Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace last week and smaller incursions over Poland and Romania since then.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced Friday that the Estonian government has requested NATO consultations under Article 4, as Poland had done last week after the drone flights.

The incursion in Estonian airspace by Russian planes was the fourth this year and significant in being several minutes longer in duration than previous incidents, all of which involved military jets rather than drones. Since 2014, there have been more than 40 Russian air incursions into Estonian airspace.

