X!

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

News
Flight route of the three Russian jets which violated Estonian airspace on Friday.
Flight route of the three Russian jets which violated Estonian airspace on Friday. Source: EDF
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) on Saturday published a map showing the flight path of the Russian MiG-31 fighter jets which violated Estonian airspace on Friday morning.

The map shows the three MiG-31 supersonic interceptors flying parallel to Estonia's border and in an east to west trajectory, and in the general direction of the Tallinn area.

The Russian jets entered Estonian airspace without authorization in the area near the uninhabited island of Vaindloo, and remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes. The aircraft had no flight plans filed, and their transponders were switched off.

The incident was responded to by Italian Air Force F-35 fighter jets currently stationed at Ämari Air Base in northern Estonia as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, who escorted the three planes out of Estonian airspace and towards the Kaliningrad exclave to the south.

The incident follows a major Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace last week and smaller incursions over Poland and Romania since then.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced Friday that the Estonian government has requested NATO consultations under Article 4, as Poland had done last week after the drone flights.

The incursion in Estonian airspace by Russian planes was the fourth this year and significant in being several minutes longer in duration than previous incidents, all of which involved military jets rather than drones. Since 2014, there have been more than 40 Russian air incursions into Estonian airspace.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

14:16

Gallery: Sigur Rós and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra wow audience

14:01

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

13:44

Foreign leaders condemn Estonian airspace incursion by Russian jets

11:47

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

09:53

Isamaa leader urges full closure of Estonia's eastern border after airspace breach

09:29

Estonian drone photographer captures magic, from islands to dance festivals

09:04

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

09:04

Russian jets have breached Estonian airspace over 40 times since 2014

08:17

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes Updated

19.09

Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

08:17

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

19.09

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

19.09

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

09:04

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

19.09

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

19.09

City architect: Tallinn's city center is losing its pulse

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo