Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

Estonia's and NATO's response to Friday's Russian provocation demonstrated that NATO air defense is functioning effectively and that there is readiness, if necessary, to use force, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told ERR.

On Friday, three Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island for 12 minutes.

Russia's increasing acts of provocation against NATO states are part of a strategy aimed at sending a message to the West that its priority should be defending itself, rather than supporting Ukraine, Pevkur said after Saturday's joint emergency meeting of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

"And when we start talking about whether we should bring in more fighter jets or air defense systems, this is exactly what Russia wants — to divert our attention away from helping Ukraine, and to focus on our own backyard. That has been one of Russia's strategic aims: To get the West to mind its own business while Russia deals with Ukraine. That is a key goal behind these kinds of provocations," the minister told ERR.

In the meantime, Estonia must continue doing what needs to be done: Triggering NATO Article 4 and consulting with allies, he said.

"Second, we saw on Friday that NATO is functioning very efficiently and effectively — even to the point that if we were truly forced to use the last resort, which is the use of force, then there was a readiness for that as well. Third, we know that we are capable of defending Estonian airspace together with our allies," Pevkur added.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on the morning of September 19 and remained there for nearly 12 minutes. Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Estonia's needs and various operational details will now be reviewed in cooperation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Pevkur said. Discussions will also continue with NATO allies about what more can be done on the alliance's eastern flank.

"Consultations with allies were already underway Friday evening. Our own efforts — both in counter-drone defense and strengthening air surveillance — are ongoing," the minister added.

As to National Defense Committee member Leo Kunnas' (EKRE) suggestion that it might be time to consider whether NATO's air policing mission in Estonia should be upgraded to a full air defense mission, the defense minister said this would entail several considerations.

"There are nuances here — what the rules of engagement are, who has the authority to issue orders for the next step," he said.

12 minutes

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets on Friday morning entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island without authorization and with transponders switched off.

While this is not the first recent such aerial incursion near Vaindloo by Russian planes — it is the fourth this year — it was unusual in its duration.

Italian Air Force F-35s stationed at Ämari on rotation for NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission escorted the MiGs to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave. Finnish and Swedish jets also scrambled in response.

The incident also followed nearly 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace on the night of September 9–10, and smaller drone incursions in Poland and Romania since then.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!