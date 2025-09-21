X!

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

News
UN Security Council.
UN Security Council. Source: SCANPIX/ Lev Radin/Pacific Press
News

The UN Security Council will meet in New York on Monday in response to Russia's violation of Estonian airspace last Friday.

The council will convene on Monday, September 22 at 5 p.m. Estonian time. This is the first time in Estonia's 34 years of UN membership that the country has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"On September 19, three armed Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes—violating Estonia's territorial integrity and breaching the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force," said Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). "By openly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are essential to the security of all UN member states. It is therefore crucial that such actions—especially when committed by a permanent member of the Security Council—are addressed within this very body."

Tsahkna emphasized that this airspace violation was part of a wider pattern of Russian behavior intended to test the resolve of Europe and NATO.

"Just days earlier, 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, and a Russian attack drone remained in Romanian airspace for an hour. These are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader pattern of escalation by Russia, both regionally and globally. This behavior requires an international response," Tsahkna said.

"Russia's conduct is incompatible with the responsibilities of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. And such actions would be unacceptable from any UN member state," he added.

On Friday morning, three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission in the Vaindloo Island area and remained there for approximately 12 minutes. The incident was responded to by Italian Air Force F-35 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission at the Ämari Air Base.

The Estonian government requested consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty in response to the incident. According to NATO spokesperson Allison Hart, the North Atlantic Council will meet at the beginning of next week to discuss the incident in more detail.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:55

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

13:06

Gallery: Canadian company opens new magnet factory in Narva

12:18

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

12:02

Mirjam Rennit: Young people with refugee backgrounds need a more communicative approach to learning Estonian

10:54

Tartu Student Days begins Monday with traditional pancake breakfast

10:01

40kg pumpkin impresses crowds at Great Paunvere Fair

09:03

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates thousands of Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Estonian foreign minister: NATO allies say Article 4 request an 'appropriate step'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

12:18

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

19.09

Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

20.09

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo