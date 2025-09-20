X!

Estonian foreign minister: NATO allies say Article 4 request an 'appropriate step'

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Invoking NATO Article 4 is seen by allies as an appropriate response to Friday's Russian airspace incursion into Estonia, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Tsahkna said Saturday he has as of now spoken with the U.S., other major NATO powers, as well as regional partners, adding all have clearly expressed their support and understanding of the situation.

"They've said that convening under Article Four was a completely appropriate step. The NATO Council will meet in the coming days. Right now, consultations are ongoing regarding the Eastern Sentry mission. That is being handled at the military level, and the outcome will become clear after the NATO deliberations," Tsahkna told ERR.

He also rejected claims that NATO has been slow to respond to Russian acts of provocation.

"NATO has responded appropriately. This is a very rare case — such a serious violation of NATO airspace. Article 4 has only been invoked eight times before. There's no reason to claim NATO isn't doing anything. NATO is acting exactly as agreed. While there was no direct military threat to Estonia, we absolutely do not accept Russia violating Estonian and NATO airspace," the foreign minister went on.

Tsahkna was unable to state exactly how many NATO fighter jets were scrambled on Friday in response to the incursion by three MiG-31 interceptor jets, close to Vaindloo island.

Some of this information is classified, he noted, adding: "It is true that Finland was the first to respond, in accordance with established NATO protocols. Then we took over, and our airspace is currently covered by the Italian air policing mission — so Italian fighters were dispatched. And Swedish jets were also airborne."

Article Four talks had already been requested by Poland last week following the large-scale Russian drone incursion into that. The talks are due to start on Tuesday.

Italian Air Force F-35s flying from Ämari Air Base with the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission intercepted the three MiGs on Friday, escorting them south to the Kaliningrad exclave. The planes had been in Estonian airspace near Vaindloo for 12 minutes, considerably longer than the period of time seen in other recent Russian military jet incursions in Estonia. They had been heading in an east-west route, in the general direction of Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:17

Estonian Minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

17:59

Estonian foreign minister: NATO allies say Article 4 request an 'appropriate step'

17:38

Defense committee chair: Steps needed to prevent more Russian airspace incursions

15:49

Injury forces Janek Õiglane out of Tokyo world champs decathlon

15:10

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

14:16

Gallery: Sigur Rós and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra wow audience

14:01

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

13:44

Foreign leaders condemn Estonian airspace incursion by Russian jets

11:47

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

09:53

Isamaa leader urges full closure of Estonia's eastern border after airspace breach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes Updated

08:17

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

19.09

Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

14:01

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

09:04

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

19.09

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

19.09

City architect: Tallinn's city center is losing its pulse

09:04

Russian jets have breached Estonian airspace over 40 times since 2014

19.09

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo