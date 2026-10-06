X!

Nearly 3 in 4 Estonian educators have experienced bullying

News
Teacher in front of a classroom full of kids. Photo is illustrative.
Teacher in front of a classroom full of kids. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A University of Tartu study found nearly 3 in 4 educators have experienced bullying at some point in life, affecting how they perceive their workplace.

Researchers at the university's Institute of Education examined whether bullying experiences affect how educators perceive psychosocial factors at their current workplaces.

"We wanted to see how experiences with bullying affect how educators perceive psychosocial factors at their current workplace," said Minni Aia-Utsal, one of the study's authors.

The study revealed that nearly three-quarters of respondents had experienced bullying at some point, either as a target or perpetrator.

The researchers used the short version of the Copenhagen Psychosocial Questionnaire (COPSOQ-II) to assess four aspects of the work environment: predictability, role clarity, leadership quality and social support.

'Bullying doesn't happen in a vacuum'

Aia-Utsal said they focused on workplace relationships and leadership because bullying is also a social phenomenon involving relationships.

"Bullying requires social relationships; it doesn't happen in a vacuum," she explained. The study thus examined how educators who have experienced bullying perceive workplace relationships.

Classroom. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

She added that all four dimensions relate to workplace relationships and leadership, noting that social support, for example, can be emotional or practical, or involve sharing information to help employees feel they're part of the team.

Because the study relied on a questionnaire, its findings reflect respondents' subjective perceptions of their work environment.

Educators with no bullying experience gave the highest ratings across all four areas measured. The lowest ratings, meanwhile, came from those who had been bullied both at school and at work, suggesting that such experiences can have a lasting negative effect on how educators perceive workplace relationships and leadership.

Those whose bullying experiences were limited to school, however, gave more positive ratings. Aia-Utsal said this suggests a supportive workplace can help people overcome earlier negative experiences.

Bullying prevention for students and educators

School employees can be bullied by parents, colleagues or students, Aia-Utsal said, making it important for school leaders to prevent bullying and support not just students, but also teachers and other staff. Schools should also have systems in place to help educators who have experienced bullying.

"The most important thing is that a teacher or support specialist doesn't have to face the problem on their own," the co-author said. "There needs to be support from the organization and clear systems in place."

Co-authored by Aia-Utsal and Kristi Kõiv, the study was published in the Open Journal of Social Sciences (JSS) last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:27

Kharkiv mayor: No safe place left in the city as winter approaches

16:55

Pay raises drive surge in applications for senior teacher status in Estonia

16:50

Ida‑Virumaa Vocational Education Center director Hendrik Agur suspected of fraud

16:35

Risky maneuvers preceded deadly 2025 helicopter crash in Finland

16:34

Estonian justice ministry after tougher penalties for migrant smuggling

16:20

UK prog band Marillion to perform in Tallinn

16:03

Gallery: Young Estonian artists' fall exhibition opens in Tallinn

15:40

Evelin Kasenõmm: Asia puts drones to work — Estonia should follow suit

15:20

Estonian police detain six suspects in organizing illegal migration

15:11

Union wants state-run school teachers' salary advantage retained

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

10:12

Estonians still returning bottles despite unchanged 10-cent deposit

05.10

airBaltic planning up to 700 layoffs across Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius

08:44

Child left behind on Tallinn tram raises questions over driver care

05.10

UK nuclear umbrella comments prompt Estonia defense debate

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

05.10

€4 million apartment sale highlights Tallinn's changing housing market

05.10

QR codes for online drug sales popping up near Estonian schools

05.10

Donor countries may demand back €14.5 million over failed ammo deals

05.10

US gives Estonia 13 reconnaissance drones to boost border security

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo