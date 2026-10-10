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Center Party overtakes Isamaa to top party ratings

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Polling booth.
Polling booth. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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The opposition Center Party has risen to the top of Estonia's party ratings with 23 percent support, overtaking Isamaa, according to a recent poll.

Market research firm Turu-uuringute AS's October survey found support for Isamaa fell three points to 19 percent, just one percentage point ahead of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), now in third place.

Isamaa and EKRE are in opposition, and the fourth opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDE), placed next with a 14 percent rating, according to Turu-uuringute, down one percentage point on the previous month.

Center's support rose two percentage points to 23 percent between September and October.

The coalition Reform Party saw a fall in support, from 12 percent to 10 percent in October, while its partner in office, Eesti 200, polled at 2 percent, a rise on the 1 percent seen in September, according to Turu-uuringute.

The two coalition parties together polled at 12 percent, compared with 74 percent for the four opposition parties.

Of parties not elected to the Riigikogu, only Parempoolsed exceeds the electoral threshold of 5 percent. Parempoolsed rated at 8 percent in October according to Turu-uuringute, down from 9 percent the previous month. All other parties polled between 0 and 1 percent. Two percent of respondents with a voting preference said they would vote for an individual candidate.

The latest Turu-uuringute poll was conducted from 1 to 7 October, with 899 Estonian citizens aged 18 or over surveyed nationwide. One third of questionnaires were collected by phone and two thirds online. Support figures are calculated on the basis of respondents with a voting preference, which was 74 percent of those surveyed.

The next Riigikogu election is on March 7, 2027.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

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