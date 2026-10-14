X!

Norstat: Isamaa extends lead in front of Center again

News
Party ratings in September/October.
Party ratings in September/October. Source: Norstat/Institute for Societal Studies
News

Support for Isamaa has risen slightly over the past four weeks, widening its lead over the Center Party, according to the weekly Norstat AS poll.

According to the latest results, Isamaa is supported by 24.3 percent of eligible voters, followed by the Center Party at 21.7 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 15.4 percent.

Support for Isamaa, which remains in first place, has risen by 1.5 percentage points over the past four weeks. With support for the Center Party remaining largely unchanged in recent weeks, the gap between the two parties has widened again, reaching 2.6 percentage points.

The top three are followed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) at 14.2 percent, the Reform Party at 13.1 percent, Parempoolsed at 6.3 percent and Eesti 200 at 1.2 percent. Support for Eesti 200 has never been this low in Norstat's party preference polls.

The coalition parties have a combined support rating of 14.3 percent, while the opposition parties in the Riigikogu are supported by 75.6 percent of respondents.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from September 14 to October 12, during which a total of 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were surveyed. Norstat conducted the surveys September 14-19, September 21-27, September 28-October 3 and October 5-12.

To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys used a combination of telephone and online interviews, with telephone respondents making up the vast majority. The sample data was weighted according to key sociodemographic characteristics to reflect the proportional distribution of eligible voters and ensure the results were representative.

Potential distribution of Riigikogu seats based on polling results in September/October. Source: Norstat/Institute for Societal Studies

Voters who did not express a party preference were excluded from the calculation of the parties' relative support ratings.

The maximum margin of error depends on the proportion of respondents belonging to the largest group. In this survey, Isamaa supporters made up the largest group, giving a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. The margin of error is smaller for the other parties, standing at plus or minus 0.41 percentage points for Eesti 200, for example.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Foreign minister: No sign of Russian forces massing at NATO borders

17:03

New Language Board chief to focus more on prevention than on fining businesses

16:29

Publishers: Libraries' survival as important as national defense

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

15:56

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

15:55

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

15:11

Ambassador: Russia aims to make winter unbearable for Ukrainians

14:35

Tallinn City Archives restore historical goods hoist

14:20

SDE won't back no-confidence motion without plan for new government

13:58

Tartu invests €5 million in new street cleaning department

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.10

Estonia's new plain language standard aims to make public writing clearer

13.10

Ukraine strikes on Yandex data centers cut traffic to Estonian sites nearly 100%

13.10

Estonia to sound nationwide sirens in emergency alert test Wednesday

10:19

Arvi Hamburg: Why is Google investing in Finland and not Estonia?

13.10

PPA: Migrants more visible in Tallinn's Nõmme, not more numerous

12:03

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

13.10

Estonia's defense ministry allocates €250,000 for war movies

13.10

Galleries: Ülle Madise sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

13.10

Tallinn says no to motorcycles, e-scooters in bus lanes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo