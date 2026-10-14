Norstat: Isamaa extends lead in front of Center again

Support for Isamaa has risen slightly over the past four weeks, widening its lead over the Center Party, according to the weekly Norstat AS poll.

According to the latest results, Isamaa is supported by 24.3 percent of eligible voters, followed by the Center Party at 21.7 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 15.4 percent.

Support for Isamaa, which remains in first place, has risen by 1.5 percentage points over the past four weeks. With support for the Center Party remaining largely unchanged in recent weeks, the gap between the two parties has widened again, reaching 2.6 percentage points.

The top three are followed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) at 14.2 percent, the Reform Party at 13.1 percent, Parempoolsed at 6.3 percent and Eesti 200 at 1.2 percent. Support for Eesti 200 has never been this low in Norstat's party preference polls.

The coalition parties have a combined support rating of 14.3 percent, while the opposition parties in the Riigikogu are supported by 75.6 percent of respondents.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from September 14 to October 12, during which a total of 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were surveyed. Norstat conducted the surveys September 14-19, September 21-27, September 28-October 3 and October 5-12.

To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys used a combination of telephone and online interviews, with telephone respondents making up the vast majority. The sample data was weighted according to key sociodemographic characteristics to reflect the proportional distribution of eligible voters and ensure the results were representative.

Potential distribution of Riigikogu seats based on polling results in September/October. Source: Norstat/Institute for Societal Studies

Voters who did not express a party preference were excluded from the calculation of the parties' relative support ratings.

The maximum margin of error depends on the proportion of respondents belonging to the largest group. In this survey, Isamaa supporters made up the largest group, giving a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. The margin of error is smaller for the other parties, standing at plus or minus 0.41 percentage points for Eesti 200, for example.

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