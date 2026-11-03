Poll: Isamaa and Center most popular coalition choice

A new poll that looks at the most popular future coalition saw 29 percent of respondents pick a union between the opposition parties Isamaa and Center.

Polling company Norstat and the Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut asked respondents: "If elections were held today, the following government coalitions would be the most likely based on current party support. Which of these would be your preferred government coalition?"

Based on the responses, the following ranking of coalitions emerged:

Center Party + Isamaa: 29 percent;

Isamaa + SDE + Reform Party: 19 percent;

Center Party + SDE + Reform Party: 9 percent;

Center Party + SDE + EKRE: 8 percent;

Isamaa + SDE + EKRE: 4 percent;

Isamaa + EKRE + Reform Party: 1 percent;

Center Party + EKRE + Reform Party: 1 percent;

Don't know: 30 percent.

In the last poll at the end of September, the most popular potential coalition was between Isamaa, the Center Party and EKRE (25 percent). Due to changes in party support ratings, this coalition option was not among the possible answers this time.

Respondents were also asked: "Which parties do you think should definitely not be part of the government?"

The Reform Party was mentioned most frequently, with 42 percent of respondents not wanting to see it in government.

This was followed by Eesti 200 (40 percent), EKRE (39 percent), Parempoolsed (26 percent), the Social Democratic Party (21 percent), the Center Party (11 percent) and Isamaa (9 percent).

The latest poll was conducted online from October 30 to November 1 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and over, with a total of 1,000 respondents participating.

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