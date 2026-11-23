I believe there are no credible arguments against holding a referendum on whether euthanasia should be permitted. Just as a competition is a celebration for athletes, a referendum is a celebration of democracy, writes Ants Nõmper.

The Riigikogu is considering a proposal by Eesti 200 to hold a referendum on euthanasia. As usual, there are differing opinions and criticisms.

Broadly speaking, the criticism directed at the proposal can be divided into three categories. The first consists of arguments based on the Constitution. Is it even permissible to put such an issue to a referendum? Can the referendum be held alongside parliamentary elections?

The second category covers criticism rooted in medical law. Is the question sufficiently clear? Is it asking about euthanasia, assisted suicide or limiting medical treatment?

The third category includes broader ethical and societal objections, such as whether Estonian society is ready. Are our other systems functioning well enough?

All these criticisms will have to be addressed individually in the Riigikogu. Let us assume that a referendum is held and the outcome is positive, meaning that the public supports legalizing euthanasia. How, then, should Estonia go about legalizing it?

What is euthanasia?

Before regulating something, we must understand what it is we are regulating — in other words, what constitutes euthanasia and what does not.

Euthanasia means the termination of a person's life by a physician on humanitarian grounds. Euthanasia is permitted in some countries and prohibited in others. Each country must decide for itself whether to allow euthanasia at all and, if so, under what conditions.

But what does not constitute euthanasia? A patient dying from complications of medical treatment is not euthanasia. For example, administering painkillers to a patient in doses that cause death as a side effect is not euthanasia, but rather the realization of a knowingly accepted risk. Every medication is a poison and potentially life-threatening, even when administered in accordance with treatment guidelines.

Nor is it euthanasia when a physician refrains from acting because there is an obstacle to providing treatment. One such obstacle may be the patient's wishes, meaning a situation in which treatment is not initiated or treatment already underway is discontinued at the patient's request.

Another obstacle may arise when a physician refuses to initiate treatment or discontinues treatment already underway for medical reasons. Thus, a physician may allow a patient to die because consent to treatment has not been given or to avoid providing futile treatment.

Neither situation constitutes euthanasia, which involves an act intended to bring about a patient's death at their request and out of compassion. Death does occur, but it is not the objective of the action; rather, it is an inevitable consequence. The patient is not killed but allowed to die. Medical care is provided during the dying process, not for the purpose of causing death. Providing medical care during the dying process is entirely lawful and requires no additional regulation.

Centuries-old debate

When is the right time to regulate a particular aspect of society? No one disputes that any regulation must be preceded by public debate. But how long, extensive, substantive and so on must that debate be? I know of no specific criteria for determining when there has been enough debate and when there has not. What I do know, however, are the statistics on the euthanasia debate.

According to DIGAR, a database that catalogs Estonian publications, the word "euthanasia" first appeared in the Estonian press in 1935. Even then, legalizing euthanasia in Estonia was considered to require legislation allowing people to make an advance declaration of their end-of-life wishes.

The newspaper even published the text of such a declaration:

"I am … years old and suffer very severe pain from … disease. As I have been informed, my illness is incurable and already at a very advanced stage. I have spoken with my relatives and put my affairs in order as far as I could. I have consulted my physician, Dr. …, and authorized him, in accordance with legal requirements, to grant me a quicker and more peaceful death. I know that in doing so I am shortening my life, but also my suffering. I authorize my physician to hasten my death."

In the first years following Estonia's restoration of independence, the debate over euthanasia was largely dormant. According to DIGAR, an average of six articles on euthanasia appeared annually during that period. A significant increase in press coverage came in the mid-1990s and by the end of the decade, nearly 50 articles on euthanasia were being published each year.

The peak year for coverage of euthanasia was 2013 when 119 articles appeared in the Estonian press. Interest subsequently waned somewhat, with an average of approximately 60 articles published annually. In total, the subject has been covered 1,758 times in the Estonian press. This figure excludes social media, television, radio and online media whose content has not been reproduced in print, including all coverage by Estonian Public Broadcasting.

In addition to the mainstream media, opinions have also been expressed in professional publications. Professor Jaan Sootak, the grand old man of Estonian criminal law, initiated a legal debate on euthanasia in the journal Juridica in 1995. Physician Dr. Rait Lobotkin brought the discussion to the medical journal Eesti Arst in 1998. The Estonian Council of Churches published its position in 2006 and the Estonian Bioethics Council organized a conference on euthanasia in 2010.

The journal Juridica subsequently brought all stakeholders, except patients, together again in 2017, organizing two roundtable discussions on euthanasia. Physicians, ethicists, lawyers and theologians participated in these discussions. Thus, all the relevant professionals have had an opportunity to express their views. Everyone except the public.

What do the people want?

The first attempt to gauge public opinion in Estonia was a survey conducted by Eesti Päevaleht in 1996. Asked whether euthanasia should be permitted when a person has no hope of recovery and can survive only in a hospital bed connected to life-support equipment, 60 percent of the 254 respondents answered yes, 27 percent said no and the remaining 13 percent had no opinion.

Since the issue of euthanasia frequently arises in connection with cancer patients, the views of this group were also examined. Asked whether a patient with incurable cancer should have the right to request medical assistance in ending their life with dignity, 5 percent of the 110 patients surveyed at Tartu University Hospital answered no, 58 percent said yes, 22 percent were undecided and 13 percent could not say.

The will of the people can also be expressed through citizens' initiatives. In fact, the bill introduced by Eesti 200 is not the first attempt to seek public input on euthanasia.

The first proposal, which collected 2,246 signatures, was submitted by the Estonian Greens in 2020. Reading the proposal, however, it is unclear what exactly its supporters were signing, as it conflated euthanasia with advance declarations of end-of-life wishes. The Riigikogu's Social Affairs Committee did not support the citizens' initiative, citing the need to first regulate advance declarations of end-of-life wishes and improve access to palliative care.

Is the time right now?

The current Riigikogu has successfully dealt with advance declarations of end-of-life wishes. Starting next year, adults with full legal capacity will be able to specify, either on paper or electronically, what healthcare professionals may or may not do to them. So half the job is done. But what about the other half — palliative care?

"Since 2020, hospice care has been included on the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's list of healthcare services, meaning it is publicly funded."

Palliative care, which includes hospice care, does not cure illness but alleviates symptoms and improves the well-being of patients with serious illnesses that diminish their quality of life. Access to palliative care in Estonia has improved significantly in recent years. Since 2020, hospice care has been included on the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's list of healthcare services, meaning it is publicly funded. A two-part clinical guideline on palliative care has also been in place since then.

There is no doubt that palliative care needs more funding, but isn't the same true of cancer treatment, cardiology, dental care, child psychiatry and most other areas of medicine? Limited treatment options are undoubtedly an important consideration when determining the substance of any regulation, but they are not a reason to avoid public debate. I would therefore argue that the other half of the job has also been done and the time is ripe for a substantive debate on regulating euthanasia in Estonia.

What needs regulating?

Looking at euthanasia regulations in different countries, the requirements can be summarized as follows: Anyone reading the law should be able to find answers to the following questions:

Who may request euthanasia? It would be advisable to restrict eligibility to Estonian residents who are adults and have legal capacity and decision-making capacity.

Under what circumstances should euthanasia be considered? It would be advisable to take both an objective approach based on diagnostic codes and a subjective approach that considers the severity of suffering. A decision must be made on whether eligibility should be based solely on physical illness or also include mental illness and how close a patient must be to the end of their life.

How should the patient's wishes be established? It would be advisable to require consultations with physicians, consideration of alternatives, repeated expression of the patient's wishes after a waiting period, written documentation, notification of family members and so on. Safeguards must be put in place to prevent undue influence by family members and inappropriate motives on the part of the patient, such as a desire to avoid becoming a financial burden.

What medical safeguards should be in place? A medical review by a panel of physicians should be required, a humane method of ending life must be agreed upon, physicians must be guaranteed the right not to participate in euthanasia and documentation requirements must be established.

What oversight should be in place? Euthanasia should not be available at every medical facility and law enforcement authorities should be notified when a patient requests euthanasia. It may also be reasonable to establish a role for an ethics committee and create a registry to analyze the effects on society.

Lawful act or lack of prosecution?

If Estonia decides to introduce legislation regulating euthanasia, the main legal question will be whether euthanasia is a lawful act or remains an unlawful act for which no one is nevertheless convicted.

Estonian criminal law recognizes several circumstances that exclude the unlawfulness of an act. These include self-defense, necessity, conflicts of duties and so on. Euthanasia could be added to this list, thereby establishing that euthanasia is a lawful termination of life. However, countries generally do not choose this approach.

Instead, they usually take a second approach based on procedural law. In a state governed by the rule of law, only a court can convict someone of a crime. A court can hear a case only if prosecutors bring it before the court. Prosecutors, in turn, receive cases from the police. However, if the police or prosecutors are authorized under certain conditions to discontinue an investigation or refrain from bringing charges, the result is a situation in which no one is convicted in court for ending a person's life.

The conditions that must be met would constitute the substance of euthanasia regulations. If a physician deviates from these conditions, they risk criminal liability for intentional homicide. There is therefore no reason to assume that physicians would engage in euthanasia lightly, since the risk of criminal liability would always remain.

In place of a summary

I believe there are no credible arguments against holding a referendum on whether euthanasia should be permitted. Just as a competition is a celebration for athletes, a referendum is a celebration of democracy. We have not had too many such occasions.

If the public rejects the proposal, the issue should be off the table for about 10 years. If the public supports regulating euthanasia, it could still take another 10 years for the legislation to finally take effect, as the points of contention are virtually endless.

Of course, we can continue to bury our heads in the sand and avoid dealing with the issue. That is what happened with assisted suicide until one individual came along and demonstrated that assisted suicide is legal in Estonia even without specific legislation.

I believe a similar situation could arise with euthanasia. Even now, it is possible to interpret existing laws in such a way that a physician who ends a patient's life at their request to relieve their suffering in a hopeless medical situation could be acquitted in court. However, the law should be made by the legislative branch, not the judiciary. Hopefully, lawmakers will have the sense of responsibility to address the issue.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!