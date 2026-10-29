Eesti 200 calls for euthanasia referendum to gather citizens' views

Junior coalition party Eesti 200 has proposed holding a referendum to ask citizens for their views on legalizing euthanasia at the same time as the Riigikogu elections in March 2027.

The Eesti 200 parliamentary group submitted a draft resolution on Thursday to ask eligible voters whether adults with legal capacity in Estonia should have the right to end their lives with dignity through medical assistance in the event of a serious incurable illness, the party announced.

The party's Chairman Kristina Kallas said the aim is to get guidance from citizens for future policymaking.

The draft does not establish a legal framework for assisted suicide or euthanasia. Nor would it yet decide on the possible content of such regulations.

"We do not want to provide simple answers to difficult questions with this draft. At the same time, we believe that our society is ready to discuss whether and under what conditions people should have the opportunity to end their lives with dignity through medical assistance instead of enduring incurable pain and severe suffering," Kallas said.

Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"That is why we propose holding a referendum alongside the Riigikogu elections in March, so that Estonia's eligible voters can express their position in principle, which would serve as democratic guidance for the next parliament. Based on the will expressed by citizens in the referendum, the next Riigikogu can begin developing regulations suitable for Estonia," she explained.

According to the draft, the ballot paper would contain the question: "Should Estonia legalize the right of an adult with legal capacity to end their life with dignity through medical assistance in the event of a serious and incurable illness?" The response options would be "yes" and "no."

Eesti 200 parliamentary group member Kadri Tali, who spoke when submitting the draft in the Riigikogu, said the European Court of Human Rights has found that a person has the right to decide to end their own life of their own free will, but states have been given the opportunity to shape their own legislation on the matter.

"I appeal to all parties to talk to your voters and members and ask for their opinions as well. Hopefully, as a result, you will find a way to support holding the referendum in the Riigikogu," she said.

"This is not a matter of party politics, but a human issue. We cannot always decide how long a person's life will be. But we can decide how much care, compassion and dignity there is in it," Tali added.

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