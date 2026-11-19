Three manufacturers — CAF, PESA and Škoda — have submitted applications to participate in Tallinna Linnatransport's (TLT) procurement of bidirectional trams.

TLT plans to purchase 11 new bidirectional trams through a negotiated procurement procedure, with an option to buy another 11 vehicles at a later date.

Unlike Tallinn's current trams, bidirectional trams have a driver's cab at each end and doors on both sides. This allows them to reverse direction at the end of a line without the need for a turning loop.

The manufacturer selected to supply Tallinn's new trams will be announced by February 2 next year, TLT CEO Kaido Padar said.

"The first new trams are expected to arrive in Tallinn within 33 months of the contract being signed," he added.

Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse said the procurement of new trams is an important step in developing Tallinn's tram network.

"Modern bidirectional trams will allow us to build new tram routes and extend existing lines in stages without having to construct a separate turning loop at the end of each section. This will give the city more options for expanding the tram network while saving both space and construction costs. We hope the bids submitted in the procurement process will make it possible to purchase this new type of rolling stock," Jesse said.

Tallinn's tram network operates 46 trams during peak hours. The city's tram tracks have a total length of approximately 45 kilometers and passengers take around 20 million tram rides annually.

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