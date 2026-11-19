The Estonian Small Animal and Poultry Breeders Association (EVKY) will hold a rabbit exhibition at the Tartu Söödakeskus on November 20–21. The exhibition will feature 20 rabbit breeds from 17 different breeders.

"At the exhibition, a judge evaluates the rabbit's appearance, coat quality and posture," rabbit breeder Maia Näkk said.

According to Näkk, training a rabbit is a daily commitment. "Rabbits require daily care. You take them out of the cage and hold them. Preparing one for an exhibition is a longer process. The rabbit must also be weighed and measured."

"I have a wonderful husband who built a barn for the rabbits, and we have nearly 150 rabbits along with other domestic animals. Our farm actually started with a single rabbit," Näkk said.

Rabbits. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

"Different breeds are also shown in different poses at exhibitions. I like extremes, and I like the color black," rabbit breeder Peeter Vahtramäe said. He breeds both the world's largest and the world's smallest rabbit breeds.

According to Vahtramäe, these are the two most popular pet rabbit breeds in the world. "Both very large and very small rabbits are kept purely as pets. The smaller breed is the colored dwarf rabbit," Vahtramäe said.

"I have an Angora rabbit, which is raised specifically for its wool. It has to be shorn every three months. I spin the wool myself, knit with it myself, and it's one of my biggest hobbies. I also have a full-time job. I'm a seamstress," rabbit breeder Janika Roops said.

According to Roops, no aggressive animal is suitable for exhibition. "It would be disqualified if it started behaving nervously," Roops said.

Roops also keeps satin rabbits. "It's the only rabbit breed with a glossy coat," said Roops, who has nearly 100 rabbits at home. "My goal is breeding, and I've been doing that for nearly 20 years."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!