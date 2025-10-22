Study: A quarter of Estonia's pet rabbits and guinea pigs are overweight

Veterinarian Mariin Pantelejev says the main cause is owners' ignorance about diet, and also the isolation of the pets.

Pantelejev works at an animal shelter in Viljandi and focuses on exotic pets in her daily work. She recently published a scientific article in the journal Animal Welfare, where she focused on obesity among rabbits, guinea pigs, and rats.

According to Pantelejev, obesity is a much more common concern among pets than their being underweight. While in the case of dogs and cats, up to half of animals are considered overweight in Western countries, this study found that the problem is also serious among smaller pets.

The study showed that many health problems in pets are linked to improper housing and feeding. The primary diet of captive rabbits and guinea pigs, both herbivores, should be fiber-rich and low-energy hay or grass. According to the vet, the animals should chew this constantly, something which also helps to keep their teeth in good condition.

The problem, however, is that owners feed their animals too many store-bought muesli mixes and pellets, mistakenly treating them as a staple food. "That should at best be only a treat," Pantelejev stressed, speaking to Vikerraadio show "Huvitaja." She explained that even only about a tablespoon of hay pellets should be given to an adult animal per day. Mixtures containing seeds and those colorful bits and pieces should not be given to rabbits or guinea pigs at all, in fact.

Pantelejev pointed out that stores often sell such mixes under the misleading complete feed-type titles, even though no relevant regulations exist. "They even sell them yogurt drops as treats, which contain milk."

As for rats, as omnivores, the concern here is overly fatty or sugary foods, including human foodstuffs.

Loneliness makes an animal more passive

In addition to improper food, lack of space to move and loneliness also contribute to weight gain. According to Pantelejev, the species studied — the rabbit, guinea pig, and rat — should always live with a companion. Living together makes them feel safer, lowers their stress level, and encourages them to move around and play more. This may also reduce stress-related eating. Her study confirmed, based on owners' assessments, that animals kept alone move less during the day.

The veterinarian added that the cages sold in stores usually do not meet animals' minimum requirements. "Rabbits, for example, are not recommended to be kept in a cage at all. They should be able to run around the room like a dog or a cat," she noted.

Obesity is not merely a cosmetic problem either. As with humans, it shortens an animal's lifespan and promotes tumor formation. Pantelejev explained that rabbits and guinea pigs with folds of fat can no longer reach their anus, something they need to do to consume special fecal pellets (cecotrophs), which they need to obtain certain nutrients and also for second digestion. They also cannot reach themselves to groom. Finally, obesity promotes various inflammations in the body, such as arthritis, and exacerbates pre-existing health problems, she said.

Pantelejev highlighted as a separate issue the situation in animal shelters, where there is currently a "cat deluge." Cats waiting for a new home, often for months or even years, are often confined to small rooms or cages.

"They just eat out of boredom or stress," Pantelejev explained. At shelters, however, it is difficult to resolve the issues, as in shared rooms food must be accessible to all, while a caged animal spends most of the day in one place.

Weight control for dogs and cats

Obesity also causes problems for more common pets like dogs and cats. According to Pantelejev, the solution is actually a simple one: The animal should be provided with less food. Often, an owner's emotional attachment to the pet prevents proper actions, leading them even to give tidbits from their own plate or refill the bowl every time the animal "asks."

She gave two recommendations: First, dry food should not be left freely available in the bowl at all times. The animal should be given a measured daily amount in small portions throughout the day. Second, the food could be secreted inside special puzzles or toys which they could then solve, working for their food instead of just snacking at the bowl.

Limiting calorie intake is still more important than forms of exercise open to pets, Pantelejev added. Ultimately she expressed hope that public awareness of the problem will get better, though this will also require getting over the hurdle of people coming to think a more rotund guinea pig or rabbit is in fact the ideal weight and shape a pet should be.

