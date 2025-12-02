X!

Families with kids should think twice about pet rabbits, says rescue founder

Joint Baltic rabbit show at Peetri Community Center in Järva County.
Joint Baltic rabbit show at Peetri Community Center in Järva County. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Rabbits are sweet and fluffy, but their need for space and habits like chewing make them a tricky match for homes with kids, says rabbit rescue founder Kati Enn.

Enn, who runs the nonprofit Happy Hops (Rõõmsad Hüpped), told ETV's "Terevisioon" their rescue currently cares for 22 rabbits.

Some arrive after being abandoned or mistreated; others come in when changes occur in people's lives and a pet no longer fits into the equation.

The rescue, she said, picks up the most urgent cases.

Allergies are a surprisingly common reason rabbits get surrendered. Families will also sometimes bring home a relatively calm baby rabbit, Enn said, only for things to change months later.

As they hit their teenage phase, she explained, a rabbit's running, chewing and marking behaviors can ramp up.

"It can really end up startling people," she said.

Rabbits also aren't actually meant to be kept in cages either. They can be kept to live free-range in an apartment, but only if the place is rabbit-proofed — with wires covered and tempting chewables out of reach, similarly to life with a baby or toddler.

They're social animals too, though finding the right companion isn't always easy. And they're not cheap — Estonia has few vets experienced with rabbits, they need vaccinations twice a year and bills can climb fast.

"We've had a single rabbit cost more than €1,000," Enn acknowledged.

In light of all of this, she doesn't recommend rabbits for families with kids. "Do your homework first," she urged. "There's a lot that goes into caring for a rabbit."

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

