Confectionery and beer producers already gearing up for Christmas

Gingerbread.
Gingerbread. Source: Unsplash / Kelsey Weinkauf
News

While the leaves may still not have fully fallen from the trees, so far as festive food producers go, it is already Christmas, let alone Halloween.

Preparations have already long been underway in the background— in the case of artisan chocolate makers Chocokoo, since summer.

"As soon as Halloween is over, it's only Christmas for us. We certainly prepare some products in advance, the ones that can be made ahead of time. We get the packaging ready — so essentially the work never stops. This year, for example, we're working a lot with mandarin, and adding some small spices like ginger," Chocokoo's chocolatier and owner Kristel Lankots told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Brewer Saku has already launched the first of Christmas range, with one beer having already even picked up its first award. The branding however is less seasonal in the sense of Christmas itself, and more tied solely to the actual season of winter: Products like Talvelaager (Winter Lager) and Winter Porter are on offer, with the aim of remaining sellers through to the end of winter.

Saku will be hoping for heavy snow and low temperatures this winter, particularly around Christmas, as this tends to boost sales.

Beer bottles. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We've just started shipping them out from the brewery. We will certainly be selling them through November and December, then the question is how long the supply lasts — depending on whether it's [still] winter and how much consumers like them. We're making somewhat more this year than last year. Production is greater, given last year one of our products ran out early," said Jaan Härms, Saku's brewery director.

Bakers chain Pagaripoisid also have their hands full already. Gingerbread is already available at some outlets.

"This time we decided to make the gingerbread flower-shaped and add little dots of natural berry glaze as flower centers. These make the gingerbread look very cheerful and actually taste delicious, because you can really feel the flavor of the berries," said Pagaripoisid managing director Tiia Karu.

Any other major food and rink companies that haven't already done are likely to roll out their Christmas range of products nezt week, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

