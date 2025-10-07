Estonia inflation at 5.2 percent in September, driven by rising food prices

The consumer price index (CPI) for Estonia rose by 5.2 percent on year to September, driven by a rise in food prices, notably chocolate.

State agency Statistics Estonia reported that goods were 2.8 percent costlier, and services 8.9 percent more expensive, than in September 2024.

Between August and September 2025, the CPI fell by 1.1 percent, the agency reported.

Commenting on the figures, Lauri Veski, CPI team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that the last time an on-month fall of this size had been seen came nearly three years ago, in October 2022.

This was also the first time the CPI had fallen on month since March this year, when the drop was a more modest 0.5 percent, Veski noted.

Meanwhile, the on-year figure was mostly driven by rising food prices.

"Compared with September last year, the rise in the CPI was primarily driven by food prices, which were up by 7.7 percent," Veski said.

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia.

By food group, the most significant year-on-year price increase hits chocoholics hardest: The price of chocolate was up by 36.8 percent on year to September, Statistics Estonia reported.

Other significant rises were seen in the price of fruit (up by 15 percent on year to September) and in meat, dairy, and eggs, which all saw an 8.2 percent price rise.

The price of sugar saw the greatest fall on year, of 14.3 percent, while vegetables were 2.6 percent cheaper in September this year compared with the same month in 2024.

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia.

In September, housing expenditure decreased by 0.6 percent from August, with rent dropping 4.8 percent. Electricity prices rose by 1.6 percent. Petrol was 11.7 percent cheaper, and diesel 11.5 percent cheaper than in August. Clothing and footwear prices increased by 2.6 percent, but were down 4.5 percent year-on-year.

Food prices were 1 percent lower than in August, driven by a 5.7 percent drop in vegetable prices and a 4.6 percent drop in fruit prices. However, fish and fish products rose by 3.1 percent, and bread and bakery items increased by 3.7 percent.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here, while its CPI calculator is here.

