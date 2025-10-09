X!

Bank of Estonia says markups considerably higher, traders disagree

News
Supermarket.
Supermarket. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Retailers' markups have reached 26 percent, while ten years ago they added 18 percent to purchase prices to cover costs and earn profit, according to Bank of Estonia data.

Food prices rose 7.7 percent year on year in September as global price increases reached retail shelves. However, Bank of Estonia data shows that retail chains' markups have also gone up. While ten years ago retailers added 18 percent to purchase prices, the markup has now climbed to 26 percent.

"Retail markups have clearly grown. This markup covers operating costs and generates profit. What stands out in food sales is that the quantity sold hasn't increased much over the years, while operating costs have risen. That means a larger markup is needed per unit sold, which is why we're seeing higher prices," said Rasmus Kattai, head of the economic policy division at the Bank of Estonia.

Retail chains, however, disagree with claims that markups have increased.

"In grocery retail, the markup has actually decreased over the past three years. The simple reason is that the share of promotional products in consumers' shopping baskets has grown by several dozen percent. Since promotional prices are lower and markups smaller, the overall average markup in food retail has declined," said Rainer Rohtla, CEO of Coop Eesti.

"The markup hasn't increased significantly. Comparing September this year with last year, food prices at Rimi have risen by 2.6 percent. Naturally, some adjustments to markups occur, but we've tried to keep them relatively stable for food products," said Rimi Estonia CEO Kristel Mets.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Group CEO Raul Puusepp, whose company sells everything from food and clothing to cars, expressed a similar view.

"Our companies haven't seen markup growth. In fact, markups are under strong pressure due to fierce competition and the overall market situation," Puusepp said.

At the same time, Bank of Estonia data shows that profitability in the retail sector has declined as both competition and costs have increased.

"Retailers sell some products below cost to attract customers. We try to hold back price increases as much as possible and avoid passing them on to consumers, often offsetting smaller changes through reduced profit margins," Rohtla explained.

"We are losing profitability. It was already low in Estonia — around 2 percent — and we're losing even more now," Mets added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:03

Gallery: 2 high-rise buildings planned for Tallinn's Volta Quarter

13:01

Gallery: Teachers and rescue workers protest for higher wages

12:43

Court bars bear cull of five animals, following appeal

12:36

Government green-lights EDF future capability and innovation command unit

12:16

Apartment owners in small towns struggle with soaring district heating bills

11:34

Tallinn schools still short on teachers after school year begins

10:59

Estonian women's chess team draw against England in Euro champs

10:27

Animal welfare organizations split on new protection bill

09:59

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

09:29

US Senate confirms lawyer Roman Pipko as new ambassador to Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

08.10

Tallinn Airport: Ryanair's flight cancellations are pressure and scare tactics Updated

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

08.10

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

08.10

City of Tallinn buys €6.2 million historic property to house business incubator

07.10

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

08.10

Wizz Air to launch Vilnius and Gdansk routes from Tallinn

08.10

TalTech to study Islam's contribution to the public sphere

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo