10,000 Estonian households tapped for yearlong spending survey

Shopper at a Prisma store. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Statistics Estonia is launching a yearlong household budget survey next month, asking 10,000 households to answer a questionnaire and track every family expense for two weeks.

The survey, conducted across the EU once every five years, helps researchers better understand how people live, their economic opportunities and how consumption habits and living standards shift over time.

Lead analyst Epp Remmelg said participating respondents will fill out a standard questionnaire. She added that they must also provide a full picture of their household spending over a two-week period.

"One option is to put the receipts in an envelope for us," she said. Households can also upload digital receipts and bills to the agency's online portal — as long as all expenses are included.

"No one will show up at your door," she said. Once Statistics Estonia has reached out by mail or email, households have one week to respond online. If they don't, an agency interviewer will follow up by phone.

The questionnaire should take about 45 minutes to complete. Remmelg said it may take longer for larger households or those with more expenses to report.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

