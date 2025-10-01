X!

Flash estimate: Prices in Estonia up 5.2 percent on year to September

News
Fresh vegetables at the market. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose 5.2 percent on year to September, according to a Statistics Estonia flash estimate.

The index fell by 1.2 percent between August and September this year, however.

"Compared with August, the price fall in September was mainly due to cheaper food, non-alcoholic beverages, and fuel," said Lauri Veski, head of the consumer prices team at Statistics Estonia.

The flash estimate will be refined once more complete data on September prices is received, Statistics Estonia stressed.

The HICP takes into account spending by tourists, whereas the consumer price index (CPI) uses the consumption structure of Estonian residents as measured. The HICP is also a key European statistical indicator used to measure inflation and compare price stability across EU member states, the euro area, and other countries.

Statistics Estonia is due to publish September CPI data on Tuesday, October 7.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi Andrew Whyte

