Flash estimate: Food price rises slowed for second month in a row

The harmonised consumer price index in October did not rise on-month, but rose 4.5 percent on year, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia's flash estimate shows.

The consumer price index uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents, while the harmonised index of consumer prices also takes into account the expenditures of tourists and is comparable to the international HICP.

"According to initial estimates, the overall price increase in October compared with September was slowed down mainly by food products, the prices of which fell for the second month in a row," stated Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia.

This is a flash estimate, which will be refined once more detailed data on October prices are received.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!