Number of medical residents hits record high

This fall, 187 new medical residents began specialist training at the University of Tartu, bringing the total number of residents to a record 891. In recent years, interest and competition have intensified in critical specialties such as family medicine and emergency medicine, the university said.

Of the students who graduated from the basic medical program this year, 78 percent applied for specialist training at the University of Tartu. The residency admissions competition received 318 applications — significantly more than in previous years.

Family medicine received the highest number of applications, while the tightest competition was in oral and maxillofacial surgery, with nine candidates per training spot. Dermatovenerology, pediatric surgery, and otorhinolaryngology (ear‑nose‑throat) also saw high demand.

Forty‑six residents entered family medicine this year — the highest number ever.

As the number of residents grows, the university is expanding its training offerings. To support residents, the University of Tartu is launching a mentorship system and developing a digital e‑portfolio learning environment.

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