X!

Number of medical residents hits record high

News
University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Hirvo Lukas/Tartu Ülikool
News

This fall, 187 new medical residents began specialist training at the University of Tartu, bringing the total number of residents to a record 891. In recent years, interest and competition have intensified in critical specialties such as family medicine and emergency medicine, the university said.

Of the students who graduated from the basic medical program this year, 78 percent applied for specialist training at the University of Tartu. The residency admissions competition received 318 applications — significantly more than in previous years.

Family medicine received the highest number of applications, while the tightest competition was in oral and maxillofacial surgery, with nine candidates per training spot. Dermatovenerology, pediatric surgery, and otorhinolaryngology (ear‑nose‑throat) also saw high demand.

Forty‑six residents entered family medicine this year — the highest number ever.

As the number of residents grows, the university is expanding its training offerings. To support residents, the University of Tartu is launching a mentorship system and developing a digital e‑portfolio learning environment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Transport Administration to install thermal cameras to count road users

17:09

Gallery: Tallinn opens city's first drone training classroom for kids

16:53

Search expert: Wise to have a relative know your secret mushroom spot

16:43

Estonia enters ETS reform talks without setting numerical targets

16:20

Organizers seek way for signers to join expanded 2028 Song Celebration

15:40

Estonia seeks more stores to join emergency preparedness network

14:30

Prosecutors drop case against man who arranged break‑in to retrieve his cat

14:16

Olympic medalists Henry Sildaru, Eileen Gu join X Games' Golden State

13:50

Number of medical residents hits record high

13:45

EDF intel chief: Russian losses at over 10,000 soldiers for third consecutive week

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.09

PM: Estonia ready to immediately close border in case of Russian mobilization

17.09

Estonia weighs pushing Rail Baltica completion to 2034

17.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Kadriorg Park glows as 'Light Walks' festival is back

09:04

Tallinn Zoo's binturongs attempted multiple escapes

17.09

Teachers to hold nationwide warning strike September 22 Updated

17.09

Handcuffed runners cross Tallinn half marathon finish line in record time

17.09

Court suspends hunting of bears given nuisance status

17.09

Estonia to assess security risks in nuclear plant site selection

16.09

Jaan Tallinn tops Äripäev rich list with €10.3bn net worth

16.09

Some kids refuse to eat Estonia's new regulation school meals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo