Retail trade volume heads down in Estonia

Retail trade companies in Estonia posted €906 million in sales this August, with sales volume down 2 percent compared to the same month last year, Statistics Estonia said.

Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak noted that retail trade sales volumes, which had been growing since last December, began to decline in August.

"The decrease in sales was influenced by both industrial goods and food stores. Most of all by food stores, where sales volumes fell 5 percent compared with August last year," Pihlak said.

Sales in industrial goods stores also started to decline in August, dropping 2 percent year on year. The sharpest decrease — 14 percent — came in stores selling goods by mail order or online.

"It's important to note that when people order goods by mail or online from abroad, these sales are not reflected in Estonian retail trade statistics," Pihlak added.

Sales volumes in industrial goods stores also fell by 5 percent in other non-specialized stores dominated by industrial goods, 4 percent in stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and building materials and 2 percent in pharmacies and cosmetics stores.

Sales increased by 4 percent in textile, clothing and footwear stores, as well as in secondhand shops and in outlets outside of regular stores such as kiosks, markets and direct sales. In other specialized stores, such as those selling computers and accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar items, sales volumes rose 2 percent.

Fuel sellers posted a 6 percent year-on-year increase in sales in August.

Compared with July, retail sales volumes fell by 3 percent in August. Based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, volumes remained at the same level as the previous month.

During the first eight months of the year, retail trade sales volumes increased 2 percent compared with the same period last year.

--

