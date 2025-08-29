Retail trade volume rise in Estonia slowed to 1 percent on year to July

The volume of retail trade turnover went up by 1 percent on year to July, to €929 million, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak noted this represented a slowdown on turnover volumes compared with June, when the figure was a 5 percent rise on year.

"Year on year, turnover volume grew by 10 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and by 3 percent in stores selling manufactured goods. The turnover volume of grocery stores continued to decline in July, falling by 5 percent compared with July 2024," Pihlak added.

From stores selling manufactured goods, the largest rise, at 28 percent, was seen in the turnover volume of the other specialized stores category, which predominantly sell computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

The volume of turnover was up by 6 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), and by 2 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics. Turnover volume decreased by 8 percent both in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, as well as in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores). In stores selling via mail order or the internet, turnover volume was down by 3 percent.

Turnover volume index of retail trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

The volume of turnover in stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear remained at the previous year's level.

Compared with June, the volume of retail trade turnover in July decreased by 1 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume was down by 2 percent from the previous month.

In the first seven months of 2025, the volume of retail trade turnover increased by 3 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

Turnover volume index expresses the change in the volume of sales of goods at constant prices compared with the sales in a previous period. Price indices of goods are used in the calculation of the turnover volume index.

The data above is based on the VAT declaration data from the MTA and compiled on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Retail trade data in Estonia are published based on an enterprise's main economic activity according to the Classification of Economic Activities in Estonia (EMTAK 2008), with businesses that primarily engage in retail sale via mail order or the internet (EMTAK 4791) being classified separately, while those whose main activity is retail sale in non-specialized stores, such as grocery stores (EMTAK 4711), report both their physical and online store turnover under the same category.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here and here.

