X!

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data

News
{{1756275300000 | amCalendar}}
Euro bills in a wallet. Photo is illustrative.
Euro bills in a wallet. Photo is illustrative. Source: Pixabay
News

Data about the average and median wage in the second quarter, published this morning, were incorrect, Statistics Estonia said on Wednesday afternoon.

"The error in the second-quarter wage statistics arose from major faults in the automated data transmission process, which, for some reason, were not detected during subsequent data analysis," said Statistics Estonia spokesperson Susann Kivi.

She said the correct data will hopefully be available this week.

This morning, the agency published a press release saying the average salary had risen by 13.8 percent and the median wage by 8.8 percent on year in the second quarter.

The rapid rise in wages came as a surprise because growth was 6.1 percent in the first quarter on-year.

On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Statistics Estonia said it had received many skeptical questions and an analyst would re-check the figures.

Lenno Uusküla. Autor/allikas: Siim LõvI /ERR

Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla was one of those who questioned the data set.

"The average wage data published today show a remarkably large increase in the average wage, which is due to exceptionally high wage growth among earners in the higher income deciles. These figures require a more detailed explanation from Statistics Estonia before they can be properly commented on," he said.

"Has there been a change in the data collection method, has the Tax Board started scrutinizing the use of private limited companies for tax optimization, or is this a statistical error?" Uusküla asked.

The Bank of Estonia estimated the year-on-year rise to be around 6 percent.

This article has been updated to add comments from Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

16:52

Ott Tänak: Paraguay WRC rally new for all of us

16:52

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

16:07

Composer Anna Pärt followed in grandfather Arvo's footsteps from age six

15:55

Gallery: Overnight rainfall floods summer houses near Narva

15:30

SDE member on being made responsible for car tax: This is ridiculous

15:25

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

14:51

Entry bans placed on five more pig farms in Estonia amid ASF epidemic

14:47

Gallery: Latvia's 'Flow' brings its Oscar to Estonia for Baltic Film Days Updated

14:29

Bank of Estonia estimates Q2 average salary rose by 6%

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

16:52

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

09:20

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

26.08

Tallinn greenlights detailed plan for new US embassy complex

26.08

Prime minister: Budget forecast suggests €800 million surplus

26.08

Estonian court hands dual citizen FSB collaborator 3-year prison sentence

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo