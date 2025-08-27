Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data

Data about the average and median wage in the second quarter, published this morning, were incorrect, Statistics Estonia said on Wednesday afternoon.

"The error in the second-quarter wage statistics arose from major faults in the automated data transmission process, which, for some reason, were not detected during subsequent data analysis," said Statistics Estonia spokesperson Susann Kivi.

She said the correct data will hopefully be available this week.

This morning, the agency published a press release saying the average salary had risen by 13.8 percent and the median wage by 8.8 percent on year in the second quarter.

The rapid rise in wages came as a surprise because growth was 6.1 percent in the first quarter on-year.

On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Statistics Estonia said it had received many skeptical questions and an analyst would re-check the figures.

Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla was one of those who questioned the data set.

"The average wage data published today show a remarkably large increase in the average wage, which is due to exceptionally high wage growth among earners in the higher income deciles. These figures require a more detailed explanation from Statistics Estonia before they can be properly commented on," he said.

"Has there been a change in the data collection method, has the Tax Board started scrutinizing the use of private limited companies for tax optimization, or is this a statistical error?" Uusküla asked.

The Bank of Estonia estimated the year-on-year rise to be around 6 percent.

This article has been updated to add comments from Statistics Estonia.

