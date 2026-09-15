PM: Estonia in talks to join France's nuclear deterrence

Estonia is in talks with France to join its enhanced nuclear deterrence initiative, Prime Minister Kristen Michal told AFP in Rovaniemi.

"This is not the kind of initiative you simply join ... It requires certain capabilities, readiness and so on," Michal told AFP on the sidelines of the European Arctic Summit.

"We are already under NATO's nuclear umbrella. France also supports our independence with troops stationed in Estonia. So if there is an opportunity to deepen cooperation in the nuclear field, that is likely what will happen," he said.

France's newly appointed ambassador to Estonia, Alexandre, Escorcia, told Postimees in an interview that France is switching to forward nuclear deterrence and that there has been dialogue with Estonia on this and other defense cooperation-related matters.

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