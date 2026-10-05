X!

Tourists increasingly choosing Tallinn over rest of Estonia

News
Tallinn's medieval Old Town is a perennial tourist magnet.
Tallinn's medieval Old Town is a perennial tourist magnet. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Foreign tourists are increasingly focusing trips to Estonia on Tallinn, with the capital setting a July tourism record as other destinations lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

Some 964,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments across Estonia in July, compared with more than 1 million in July 2019. Tallinn, however, set a record with 455,000 overnight stays, up from 399,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Outside the capital, the recovery has been weaker. The number of tourists staying around Tallinn is still about 20 percent below 2019 levels.

"Tallinn stands out the most," said SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor. He said tourism depends heavily on how aware foreign visitors are of destinations beyond the capital.

Many may even simply see it as one of several capital cities in the region, he added, "So they'll say, 'Okay, let's visit Tallinn then too.' Getting tourists to venture beyond Tallinn has always been a challenge."

One in three tourists are Finns

Finns accounted for about a third of all tourists in Tallinn this July, with Finnish tourist numbers up by more than 20,000 on year to total 145,000.

"Finns have started traveling to Tallinn more than ever before," said Harles Tammeleht, general manager of Mercure Tallinn and the Oru Hub Handwritten Collection.

He noted, however, that their numbers have fallen elsewhere, both in the rest of Harju County "and in places like Pärnu and Kuressaare, which once relied heavily on the Finnish market."

Tallinn's medieval Old Town is a perennial tourist magnet. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Nestor said the shift is partly linked to Finland's economic situation.

"Tourism has started to pick up a bit again there too, and Finns are traveling abroad more," he explained, but high unemployment continues to limit spending. "When one in ten people there are unemployed, travel isn't exactly very reasonable."

'It's close and it's nice'

Tammeleht also pointed to demographic changes. While traditionally popular spa tourism to places like Pärnu and Saaremaa continues to decline, he said, younger generations have different travel preferences.

Finnish visitors typically say for one or two nights, with entertainment, leisure and cheaper alcohol among the main draws.

"We sing in a chorus, and we had a full day here — actually two days," said Minna and Erika, two ferry passengers at the Port of Tallinn who had been in town for choir practice.

"Drinks," said Tumppi, who made the trip across the Gulf of Finland to stock up on alcohol.

Kira, meanwhile, was in Tallinn with friends to celebrate their birthdays. "We stayed for one night, because we all turned 40," she said. "It's close and it's nice."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Gallery: Pre-war statesman reburied in Kuressaare over a century after death

16:52

QR codes for online drug sales popping up near Estonian schools

16:18

Peeter Kaldre: A dangerous moment

15:43

Lights not out on Tallinn's War of Independence Victory Column, but being replaced

15:37

Gallery: Decades of wild mushroom photography on display in Saaremaa

15:10

US gives Estonia 13 reconnaissance drones to boost border security

15:03

€4 million apartment sale highlights Tallinn's changing housing market

14:34

Tourists increasingly choosing Tallinn over rest of Estonia

14:00

Estonia industrial output jumps 4.5% in August on energy surge

13:17

Court upholds ruling to bar early release of former EDF officer convicted of treason

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.10

Object that halted Helsinki–Tallinn ferry traffic turns out harmless Updated

04.10

More than 120 anglers compete for longest pike at Lake Saadjärv

10:07

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

09:35

UK nuclear umbrella comments prompt Estonia defense debate

04.10

Dmitri Moskovtsev: Citizenship carries deeply personal meaning

04.10

Estonia's crisis preparedness improves, but shelter shortage remains critical

03.10

Tallinn's crumbling Linnahall has one employee left — and he's been there 43 years

12:28

Police catch drug couriers operating over 450 caches across Estonia

03.10

Gallery: Estonia's first industrial foundry opens in Kohila

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo