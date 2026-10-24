Gallery: Winning Tallinn Town Hall Square revamp design picked

Tallinn's Town Hall Square is set to undergo renovations in the coming years. The winning design proposal "Pusle" envisions urban furniture that would suit both a summer park and the traditional Christmas market.

The competition to redesign Tallinn's Town Hall Square, organized by the city government, was won by architecture firm Nikita Atikin OÜ with its proposal "Pusle" ("Puzzle"), designed by Kristiina Way, Eva Kedelauk and Kristel Niisuke.

The aim of the competition was to find a modern design for Town Hall Square that would diversify its use both on a daily basis and during major events, creating a high-quality, people-friendly and accessible public space while respecting the square's UNESCO World Heritage setting, the Tallinn City Government said.

The proposal also had to offer a new concept for Tallinn's Christmas market.

Nine entries were submitted to the competition, eight of which qualified for evaluation. The jury assessed how well the proposals met the competition requirements, their spatial quality and suitability for the historic setting, the originality of their ideas and construction and maintenance costs.

The winning proposal, "Pusle," by architecture firm Nikita Atikin OÜ, stood out for its distinctive, site-specific design.

The proposal drew on the historic character of Town Hall Square while improving pedestrian access between buildings and outdoor terraces.

For the Christmas market, the proposal offered a functional layout featuring an appealingly minimalist Christmas market stall, the city government said.

According to the jury, the charm, ingenuity and potential for further development of "Pusle" lie in its imperfections.

Eva Kedelauk, one of the authors of the winning proposal, said "Pusle" was based on a playful concept.

"Researching and piecing together history is like putting together the pieces of a puzzle. The urban furniture we designed is also playful and can be rearranged depending on the season and event. We are particularly proud of the urban furniture, which is as mysterious as history itself," Kedelauk said.

Second place went to "Kalle," submitted by LARStuudio OÜ, while third place was awarded to "Kihid" by MARELD landskapsarkitekter AB.

Honorable mentions went to "Kolm Vakamaad" by OÜ Raev and OMENS OÜ and "Pärandimaastik" by OÜ STUUDIO TALLINN.

The competition had a total prize fund of €50,000. The winner received €15,000, the runner-up €12,000 and the third-place finisher €10,000. The honorable mention awards were worth €6,500 each.

First stage to be completed by Christmas 2027

Design work for Town Hall Square will begin this December.

Archaeological excavations are scheduled to take place from May to September 2027. The Christmas market featuring the new concept will open in 2027, while the permanent redesign of Town Hall Square and the surrounding streets is expected to be completed in June 2029.

The total cost of the project is estimated at €9 million, including VAT, of which €6.3 million will be covered by the Tallinn city budget.

In addition to construction work on Town Hall Square and the surrounding streets, the project budget covers extensive archaeological excavations and upgrades to underground utility networks.

The work will include installing new paving, improving pedestrian access and accessibility and upgrading stormwater drainage. The project also includes urban furniture, lighting and the redesigned Christmas market.

The project is being funded by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, with co-financing from the Tallinn Culture and Sports Department, Tallinna Vesi and Utilitas.

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