Christmas comes to Tallinn's Town Hall Square as 15-meter tree arrives

It's beginning to feel a bit like Christmas as the traditional tree arrived at Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) on Thursday.

This year's tree, nearly 15 meters tall, was brought to the capital from Hara village in Kuusalu municipality, Harju County.

The Christmas lights are due to be switched on November 20, when the traditional Christmas market opens for the festive season.

Tallinn's Christmas Market will remain open until January 6, 2027, and other nearby attractions will include the Old Town's open air ice rink on Harju tänav, opening on Saturday and running to the end of March. The Balti Jaama Turg Christmas Market at the central rail station opens November 20, and Tartu's Christmas village opens a little before the end of the month.

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