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Tallinn's Christmas tree to arrive in Old Town on Thursday

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Tallinn's 2025 Christmas tree was felled in Kohila, Rapla County and bought to the Old Town on November 13, 2025.
Tallinn's 2025 Christmas tree was felled in Kohila, Rapla County and bought to the Old Town on November 13, 2025. Source: Veronika Uibo/ERR
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Tallinn's Christmas tree will be delivered to the Old Town on Thursday (November 12) and decorated over the weekend before the opening of the annual Christmas market at the end of November.

This year, the tree comes from the village of Hara in Kuusalu Parish, Harju County.

It will be installed on Raekoja plats in the Old Town on Thursday and decorated from November 13 to 15. The timing may change depending on the weather, Kesklinn officials said.

The lights will be switched on from November 20, when the Christmas Market opens in the square. It will stay open until January 6, 2027.

Tartu's official Christmas tree will arrive from the Peipsiääre Municipality village of Välgi on November 17.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Sergei Mihhailov

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