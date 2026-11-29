The number of people crossing the land borders into Russia in southeastern Estonia has risen 20–30 percent ahead of their closure on December 1, but the overall situation at the border remains stable and calm, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said.

Crossing points at Saatse, Luhamaa and Koidula will close along with those in Narva in northeastern Estonia next Tuesday, following attempted arson attacks on two Estonian defense industry companies and elsewhere in Europe. The security services have attributed them to Russia's military intellegence agency, the GRU.

Traffic is heavier than usual in both directions at Saatse, Luhamaa and Koidula, the PPA said.

"There is quite a lot of movement. Compared with the beginning of the month, passenger volumes have increased by around 20–30 percent. But broadly speaking, everything is stable and under control," Peter Maran, head of the southeastern border crossing point, told ERR.

He said the increase in traffic is driven by people's desire to make their last necessary trips.

Land border crossing points on the Estonian-Russian border. Source: ERR News/ Datawrapper / OSM

"Those who still have some important business to attend to in Russia are now trying to get these things done. That is why traffic volumes are also slightly higher," Maran explained.

Queues due to customs checks

Although there are more travelers, queues at the border have not grown significantly longer in recent days.

Maran said waiting times have been longer since the Tax and Customs Board began conducting full customs checks on those entering Estonia as well to prevent sanctions evasion in 2024.

"This slowed down border checks, as the volume of checks increased sharply, and queues immediately formed," Maran said.

"The queues have not really been affected by the fact that these border crossing points will close tomorrow evening. Rather, it has been the tightening of customs checks that has caused the queues," he added.

No incidents at border crossings

Unlike in Narva, where the border closure has caused discontent, the situation at the Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse border crossing points has been calm, with no incidents reported.

New retractable gates and roadblocks have been installed by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) at the Luhamaa, Koidula and Narva border crossing in southeastern Estonia. Luhamaa is shown in this picture. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

"People have generally been accepting and have accepted that the border crossing points are closing. No conflicts have arisen over this. There has been no use of force, no unusual situations, no provocations or displays of discontent," Maran said.

As border checks will no longer be conducted at the eastern border crossing points from Tuesday, around 160 officials will be reassigned to other border management duties.

"We will step up surveillance of the eastern border and certainly also domestic operations in the form of Schengen compensatory measures," Maran said.

In total, five land border crossing points will be closed from December 1, including two in Narva for at least six months. It will not be possible to cross on foot or by vehicle. The railway crossings with Russia remain open for the time being.

It is still possible for travelers to cross into Russia overland from Europe via Norway, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

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