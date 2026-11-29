Washington is trying to reach a peace agreement by praising the Russian leader and putting pressure on Ukraine, Estonian experts have said. However, U.S. influence over Kyiv has decreased.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner has drawn the ire of European countries after describing Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "grandmaster of politics" who "showed restraint" in Ukraine.

"We're living in an incredibly dangerous time where this war is somewhat contained to Ukraine, but it's effectively become a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia. And it won't take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively," Kushner said.

Meanwhile, Trump referred to Putin as "my friend" in a post on social media.

Security expert Rainer Saks said these messages reflect genuine sentiments and a desire to quickly reach an agreement on ending the war. The Americans believe this can be achieved by praising one side and putting pressure on the other, he added.

American and Estonian flags. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Ukraine is certainly in a difficult position because it needs Patriot air defense missiles and the Starlink satellite communications system, Saks said, but it has also become increasingly self-reliant over time.

"Over the years, thanks primarily to Europe, and I would particularly emphasize the support of the Nordic countries and Germany, Ukraine's defense industry has certainly become considerably more capable. This increasingly gives them the ability to wage war independently. I would venture to suggest that after some more time, perhaps a year or so, the U.S. will have even less scope to put pressure on Ukraine," the expert said.

Saks identified jet-powered and medium-range drones as among the most significant capability developments, which may at some point begin to drive the Russian air force away from Ukraine's borders. At the same time, Russian jet-powered drones are causing increasing damage to Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

"Drones cost so little that Russia can use them to target all kinds of relatively insignificant facilities. Be it an individual gas station, a small warehouse, a department store or the like," said Ukrainian political scientist Artem Dudchenko.

He believes Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine's economy and make supporting the country too heavy a burden for the European Union.

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