With major international competitions ahead this season, the Tehvandi Sports Center, just outside the Valga County town, is firing up 10 snow cannons alongside a specialized container unit that works above freezing.

Not willing to leave ski tracks and tubing hills to the mercy of unpredictable winter weather, operators in Otepää launched artificial snowmaking as soon as temperatures dipped a few degrees below zero.

Such is the importance of winter sports to the area, snow is referred to colloquially as "white gold" in and around Otepää. However, since natural snowfalls cannot always be relied on, the Tehvandi Sports Center is putting its 10 snow cannons into operation. Even these require chilly temperatures.

Since the major events scheduled this winter require thorough preparation, Tehvandi has already been producing snow for several days, using a specialized machine built for the still relatively mild conditions.

"When the weather gods were not so kind to us back in 2020 and didn't give us any freezing temperatures, meaning a competition had to be canceled due to a lack of snow — or rather postponed to another location — we afterwards acquired a snow container that makes it possible to produce snow even in temperatures above zero. This is a highly energy-intensive production, though when there are no other options, it is a big help," Tehvandi snowmaker Tiit Tammemäe told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The snow cannon were first switched on at full blast on Thursday at Otepää's snow tubing hill, to take full advantage of every sub-zero spell.

"Now we have the first decent sub-zero temperatures. What matters is having below-freezing temperatures around the clock so we don't have to shut the cannons down in between. We need to make 15 million liters of snow. Roughly speaking, if it's minus 10 outside, we can get that done in four to five days and nights. But if it's minus three or minus four, it might take us two weeks. The colder it is, the better the output, the faster we can make snow, and the less energy it uses too," Otepää snowmaker Siim Kalda explained of the logistics.

Last winter proved unpredictable for Estonia's winter capital. While snow cannon were similarly activated in late November 2025, warmer weather meant Otepää was almost entirely snowless as late on as Christmastime, when it was officially proclaimed winter capital for the 2025–2026 season. The sustained sub-zero temperatures arrived shortly afterwards, however, with a roughly two-month stretch of subzero conditions affecting the whole of Estonia that time.

Preparations carry extra weight this season as Tehvandi Sports Center gears up to host the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup Stage in mid-January. Even more critical is the 2027 IBU Biathlon World Championships, taking place in Otepää a month later, from February 9–21. Last winter's World Cup test event in Otepää had to be staged under difficult snow conditions, making early stockpiling critical.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!