Historian and two-time Estonian Prime Minister Mart Laar is set to become an adviser to President Ülle Madise from December.

Mart Laar's role will be to advise the head of state on matters concerning the number of people who sustain the Estonian language and culture, history, social cohesion and international relations.

"I value Mart Laar's experience in Estonian public affairs and international relations. He has personally been responsible for decisions whose impact we continue to feel decades later. I particularly value his advice on issues concerning the survival of the Estonian language and culture and what unites us as a people in Estonia," President Ülle Madise said.

Laar said he was happy to assist the president. "If the president wishes to seek advice on culture, collective memory and history, it would be inappropriate to refuse," Laar said.

Laar graduated cum laude from Tartu State University with a degree in history in 1983 and began working as a history teacher at Tallinn Secondary School No. 24. He later headed the Department of Historical Monuments at the Ministry of Culture and was active in the Estonian Heritage Society. He earned a master's degree in history from the University of Tartu in 1995 and a doctorate in the same field in 2005.

During the years leading to the restoration of Estonia's independence, Laar was a member of the Congress of Estonia and the Estonian Committee and took part in the work of the Constitutional Assembly. He served as Estonia's prime minister from 1992 to 1994 and again from 1999 to 2002, and as minister of defense from 2011 to 2012. He chaired the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia from 2013 to 2023. Laar has served several terms in the Riigikogu and published several books and articles reflecting on affairs in Estonia and around the world.

In 2001, President Lennart Meri awarded Laar the Order of the National Coat of Arms, Second Class, for his contribution to the restoration of the Republic of Estonia. Laar has also received numerous high honors both at home and abroad.

President Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

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