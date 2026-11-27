This year, 44 percent of people in Estonia plan to buy something during Black Friday sales, making Estonians the most eager shoppers in the Baltic states, consumer psychologist Ivar Soone said.

While purchase intent reaches 60 percent among people aged 18–29, 31 percent of respondents are cutting spending compared with last year, and only six percent plan to increase their shopping budget. Consumers limiting their spending are planning purchases more carefully because current economic conditions have weakened their sense of financial security.

Consumer caution is making life harder for retailers, however, because Estonia has a disproportionately large amount of retail space per capita. Speaking on an ERR radio program, Soone said stores are therefore turning to every possible psychological tactic.

"Especially in the current economic climate, selling is quite difficult, which is why these tricks are used extensively. Studies in Estonia have shown that simply putting a sign next to a product saying 'Sale' or 'Cheap' can increase sales by as much as 50 percent without changing the price," Soone said.

In addition to discount labels, retailers are extending the duration of promotions as they compete to reach consumers' wallets first. As a result, a one-day Black Friday increasingly becomes a Black Friday weekend, week or even month. The trend extends beyond Black Friday, Soone said. Italian Christmas cakes known as panettones appeared in stores as early as September this year, while Soone received his first Christmas gift reminder by email in January.

Ivar Soone Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Artificial discounts and time pressure

In reality, discounts offered during lengthy sales campaigns may not save consumers money, as highlighted by a recent study from British consumer organization Which? The study found that in 44 percent of cases, shoppers could buy the same product elsewhere at the same price. In another 34 percent of cases, the product was available at a lower price at a different time.

Soone noted that consumers often lack a clear understanding of regular prices because a large hypermarket may stock as many as 60,000 products. People typically remember only the prices of everyday benchmark goods such as milk and bread. Retailers are quick to exploit that gap in memory. They first establish a high anchor price and then advertise a steep discount. A European Commission report found that actual discounts average just 14 percent, rather than the apparent one-third reduction often advertised.

Beyond price manipulation, retailers also rely on the scarcity effect and fear of missing out, offering discounted products only until the end of the day or while the last few items remain in stock. Retail chains use the same time pressure in everyday promotions, limiting offers from Thursday to Sunday or until supplies run out.

"When we process information, blood flows to that part of the brain. That's where the well-known advice comes from: before you get angry and say something, count to ten. It allows us to rationalize, the emotion subsides a little, and the same applies to shopping and consumption," Soone explained.

Emotional purchasing decisions are reinforced by social proof, which encourages people to follow the crowd, whether prompted by an overcrowded store or an online notice that 100 people are currently viewing the same product. Buyers are similarly lulled into complacency by prices broken into small installments because a monthly payment of €19 may appear insignificant at first glance.

The most deceptive effect, Soone said, is the false feeling that a purchase has generated a profit.

"The transaction benefit effect also comes into play, where people calculate how much they save instead of thinking about how much they actually spend. The same applies to promotions like 'Third item free!' I focus on getting something free, but no one pays attention to the fact that they are spending a pile of money," Soone said.

Three simple habits

According to Soone, three simple habits can help consumers avoid retailers' tricks. The first is to wait until the next morning before making a major purchase. If a person still feels they genuinely need the item the following day, the decision is likely to be more considered.

As a second tool, the psychologist recommended preparing a shopping list before going to the store to maintain focus on necessary purchases. Anyone can test the effectiveness of this strategy at home by comparing their receipt with the items they originally intended to buy. Soone noted that people often go to the store for bread and milk but return with 20–30 products, while forgetting to buy the bread and milk altogether.

To avoid giving in to emotion, he suggested a simple self-discipline exercise.

"You can play a game with yourself and decide that this time you won't take the bait. No matter how tempting the offer seems, you won't buy it today. Tell yourself you'll come back in the afternoon to buy it. Then you'll find out whether you still want it that badly later in the day," Soone said.

As a third measure, consumers should always ask themselves whether a new item will actually be used at home or whether they are being tempted solely by a low price.

After an emotional purchase, people often experience one of two reactions because the brain tries to avoid negative feelings at all costs. In one case, deep regret and guilt emerge, prompting people suffering from compulsive shopping to hide their new purchases from themselves. In the other, post hoc rationalization takes over, with buyers convincing themselves that an item left sitting on a shelf will someday prove useful.

After November's shopping frenzy, consumers may discover in January that prices have fallen even further. Soone acknowledged that retailers often offer better prices at the start of the year because they need to clear old inventory. Despite all the warnings, however, people should not deny themselves sensible purchases or feel guilty about them.

"I encourage everyone not to become discouraged, regardless of the weather, shopping or anything else. Shopping in moderation is still a very pleasant dopamine boost, so enjoy it," Soone said.

To keep both the dopamine boost and the family budget in balance, the consumer psychologist advised avoiding excessive purchases and not stressing too much. If a person has carefully planned a purchase and genuinely needs the item, they can occasionally reward themselves with something nice.

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