The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs has urged state agencies, businesses and families to stop using three artificial intelligence platforms.

The warnings come mainly due to severe data security risks.

New traffic-light security assessments handed red ratings to Chinese platforms DeepSeek and Qwen alongside Botastico after reviewing 14 widely used cloud and AI tools. DeepSeek and Qwen are Chinese-developed generative AI chatbots, while Botastico is an Estonian-developed AI chatbot and customer-service automation platform.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta singled out DeepSeek, noting that state agencies were already barred from using it.

"Unfortunately, the Chinese platform DeepSeek has appealed to users because it is cheap to use. But data processing in China, limited information about security measures and data subprocessors, the lack of independent evidence of compliance, the application of Chinese law and documented risks of censorship and influence make the platform unacceptable. State agencies have been barred from using DeepSeek from the outset, and we recommend that families and businesses stop using it too," Pakosta said via a ministry press release.

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Alibaba Cloud's Qwen chatbot portal also received a red rating as user data may be processed in China and used to train AI models. Assessors flagged Botastico for lacking proof of ISO/IEC 27001 or E-ITS security standards, omitting a confidentiality clause and leaving parts of its data processing chain unclear.

Of other widely used AI tools, Google's Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot and Europe-developed Mistral Vibe earned green ratings, noted Lisett Reimann-Erik, the justice and digital affairs ministry's head of national cyber risks.

"People and businesses cannot avoid using AI and cloud services, but their use comes with significant risks, uncertainty and fears. For this reason we have carried out much of the groundwork for users and are giving them clear assessments," Reimann-Erik said.

The ministry and the State IT Center, working with cybersecurity firm Cybernetica AS, have now evaluated 25 AI tools overall. Cybernetica Information Security Institute Director Dan Bogdanov warned that green ratings do not replace user due diligence, as service terms and security features can change abruptly.

The 14 newly assessed tools also included Cursor, Gemini Notebook, GitHub Copilot, Google Translate, RoVo AI, the University of Tartu's machine translation service, Mistral, Vectra AI, Lovable, Bürokratt and ChatGPT, all of which received either green or yellow ratings. All 25 trustworthiness evaluations are publicly available in the state's TARK AI applications catalog.

In its February 2026 annual report, the Foreign Intelligence Service warned that DeepSeek advances China's industrial ambitions while serving as a channel for Chinese propaganda in the West. Earlier, when DeepSeek-R1 launched in January 2025, Estonian AI researchers noted its capabilities rivaled top Western models despite restrictions on U.S. chips, but cautioned against entering sensitive data as inputs pass through servers in China and reflect Beijing's political stances.

Qwen was developed by Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of the Jack Ma-founded tech giant Alibaba Group. Botastico is according to the business register operated by Botastico OÜ, a software publishing firm registered in Tallinn in April 2023 and led by Estonian entrepreneur Andres Kull.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!