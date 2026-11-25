Defense Minister Martin Herem said in Riigikogu that Ukrainian drones are not using Estonian airspace to attack Russia and that Ukraine has never asked Estonia for permission to do so.

Herem explained that Ukrainian drones have entered Estonian airspace because of technical issues or as a result of Russian electronic countermeasures.

Unaffiliated MP Varro Vooglaid stated as fact that Ukrainians are using Estonian airspace for drone attacks against Russia and expressed the view that Russia could eventually respond forcefully.

"If one state allows its airspace or other territory to be used to attack another state, thereby enabling such attacks, it is regarded as a participant in that military attack," Vooglaid said.

"What has the government actually done, or what does it intend to do, to draw a line against the use of our airspace for carrying out such attacks?" Vooglaid asked.

Herem replied that Estonia has not made its airspace available to Ukraine.

"Moreover, Ukraine has never asked for it. Secondly, we have told Ukraine to avoid using our airspace," Herem said.

"You are presenting your hypothesis as a fact. You claim that we have granted access — we have not. Out of the hundreds and thousands of drones Ukraine launches against targets in Russia, only a few have strayed into our airspace or that of our allies. That in no way proves that we permit it. Otherwise, considering the number of drones and the time they spend in the air, one would also have to accuse Russia of allowing it all to happen, because far more of them fly there for much longer periods. As for sensors and air defense systems, Russia does not always detect them and cannot shoot all of them down either. Therefore, the occasional overflight cannot be used to claim that we have made our airspace available," Herem said.

Varro Vooglaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"I never claimed that"

Vooglaid then said that he had never claimed Estonia had authorized the use of its airspace for Ukrainian military attacks.

"I never claimed that we had authorized it. You attributed that claim to me yourself. The question is not whether we granted permission or not, although I also suspect that perhaps permission has been given, but I cannot claim that because I do not have such information. The fact remains that our airspace is being used to carry out these attacks. There can be no dispute about that. This was not a one-time incident, nor a second or third incident. It has happened many times already. I don't even know how many times anymore. Our airspace has repeatedly been used for carrying out these attacks," Vooglaid said.

Vooglaid asked again whether telling Ukraine not to use Estonian airspace was the only thing the government had done to stop "the use of Estonian airspace for this kind of warfare."

"They shrug their shoulders and use it again and again and again. What happens next? Do you simply tell them once more that they may not use our airspace for warfare, or are there additional measures? Some actual expression of protest, summoning the Ukrainian ambassador, issuing an ultimatum, or military measures to prevent Ukrainian war drones from flying through our airspace?"

"And if you say the problem is limited sensor and air defense capabilities, then I would ask why we are investing money in national defense at all if we cannot stop drones. If drones were to come from Russia toward Estonia, would our capability then be any greater, or just as inadequate as it is now?" Vooglaid added.

Drone threat alert for the morning of Saturday, November 21, 2026. Source: EE-ALARM

"Individual drones enter Estonian airspace for technical reasons"

In his response, Herem again stated that Ukraine is not using Estonian airspace.

"These drones enter our airspace for technical reasons, human reasons, countermeasure-related reasons or weather-related reasons. That does not mean anyone is deliberately using it. How do we know that? We simply observe the trajectories of these aircraft. They fly mainly through Russian airspace, while only a few enter ours," Herem said.

"If you say Ukrainians are using it and we are doing nothing about it, then once again look at what is happening in Russia. Many more drones fly there unhindered and without being stopped. We cannot somehow blame ourselves for the fact that these aircraft occasionally end up here. We have discussed this with the Ukrainians. They maintain that the few drones that enter our airspace out of thousands do so unintentionally," Herem said.

"Why do we invest in defense at all? To be better prepared against threats like these. If we knew such investments would have absolutely no effect should drones start coming from Russia, then there truly would be no point in making them," Herem added.

MP Varro Vooglaid has repeatedly argued on social media that Ukraine uses Estonian airspace for drone attacks against targets in Russia and that Estonia has enabled Ukraine to do so.

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