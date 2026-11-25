That figure is nearly double Estonia's peak electricity demand of 1,700 megawatts, sparking debate over power prices, grid stability, and matching domestic generation.

Since data centers require uninterrupted, round-the-clock power for high-density servers and constant cooling, adding large campuses without new domestic generation would increase Estonia's reliance on cross-border imports — particularly from Finland, where a parallel data center boom could tighten supply and push Nordic prices higher.

Unlike Finland, which is considering requiring developers to add matching power generation, Estonia imposes no such obligation. Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Erkki Keldo (Reform) said he wants to discuss with developers how projects can benefit Estonian society, whether through additional taxation or new domestic generation.

Call for pairing campuses with renewables and grid planning

MP Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) said developers are unlikely to start construction unless their energy supply is secured, predicting data centers will be built alongside wind, solar, and battery storage. He added that growth in data processing is inevitable and that Estonia is better off hosting the infrastructure.

Center Party Riigikogu group chair Lauri Laats also backed attracting data centers, citing Sunly's planned solar-and-battery project as an example of developers covering part of their own demand. However, Laats warned that renewable output can fall short for large industrial consumers, urging the state to review its energy development plan, upgrade the transmission grid, and maintain existing oil shale capacity — which he noted provides around 1,000 megawatts during peak demand.

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Social Democratic Party (SDE) deputy chair Jevgeni Ossinovski said Estonia should compete to attract data centers rather than lose them to Latvia and Lithuania, which would still affect regional electricity prices without bringing local benefits. He called for defining "critical consumers" in law, noting that developers are currently reserving grid capacity and obtaining building rights without linking projects to new power generation. Ossinovski urged drafting a six-month national plan mapping where and on what scale data centers should be built over the next five to 10 years, tying new demand to renewable generation through power purchase agreements.

Warnings over power bills and baseload supply

Isamaa's Priit Sibul warned that data centers could drive electricity prices "through the roof." While adding major consumers could lower per-unit grid fees, Sibul said solar farms cannot supply year-round power and Estonia cannot rely on imports from Finland once large data centers are built there too.

Parempoolsed deputy chair Siim Kiisler said projects can only go ahead if electricity prices make commercial sense, arguing that Estonia must expand cross-border links with Finland and Latvia to enable new domestic generation. While wind farms and storage can help offset seasonal swings in solar output, Kiisler said Estonia must ultimately look to nuclear power in the long run.

MP Rain Epler (EKRE) argued that intermittent wind and solar cannot meet around-the-clock server demand, adding that Estonia must first secure surplus baseload and dispatchable capacity — such as oil shale or nuclear power — before connecting major new consumers. Otherwise, he warned, the grid could face rationing decisions over whether to disconnect industrial plants or data centers.

Rain Epler on Wednesday's edition of 'Otse uudistemajast'. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Background:

Transmission grid operator Elering has already signed connection agreements for 600 megawatts and issued active offers for another 1,300 megawatts, with pending data center applications reaching 3,300 megawatts against Estonia's 1,700-megawatt peak demand, leaving the operator close to the limit of new offers it can issue. Most proposed multi-billion-euro campuses are clustered along high-voltage lines in western Estonia's Lääne-Nigula and Lääneranna municipalities — around Risti and Lihula — alongside major planned sites in Tapa, while Estonia's sole existing next-generation facility, Greenergy Data Centers in Hüüru near Tallinn, currently draws 2 megawatts with plans to scale to 200 megawatts by early 2028.

Energy analysts and Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) researchers warn that bringing even a fraction of the proposed capacity online without matching domestic generation would deepen Estonia's reliance on Finnish imports and raise consumer electricity prices, while rapid load swings could strain the small grid unless facilities are sited near major backbone substations and contribute to system balancing.

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