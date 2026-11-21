Estonia's largest solar park has opened in Risti, Lääne County, with enough capacity to cover the annual electricity consumption of roughly 90,000 households.

Built by renewable energy firm Sunly at a cost of €125 million, the 244-megawatt site is set to expand into a hybrid energy hub with battery storage, wind and a data center.

Spanning 270 hectares with 340,000 panels, the facility is the second largest in the Baltic states. Sunly CEO Priit Lepasepp noted that 90,000 households equals the combined populations of Tartu, Narva and Pärnu.

A substation is already complete and battery park construction has begun with Rolls-Royce, while a wind farm and major data center are also in the pipeline. Lääne-Nigula Mayor Janno Randmaa welcomed the local community payments and future tech jobs tied to the project.

Rapid solar expansion in Estonia has pushed installed solar capacity past annual peak demand, driving summer midday power prices to zero. Lepasepp said standalone solar or wind farms are no longer viable, noting Sunly will earn revenue from frequency regulation and selling stored battery power when gas-fired electricity is expensive.

State-owned rival Enefit has paused standalone solar projects, with Baltic business development head Johann-Gustav Lend agreeing that future sites require hybrid setups paired with large on-site power consumers.

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